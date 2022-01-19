Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dropped by an Elgin Street bakery to show support to the owner after the popular bakery was robbed twice earlier this month.

Ottawa police continue to investigate after the Brown Loaf Bakery was robbed on Jan. 8 and Jan. 12. The suspect took money both times. During the second robbery, owner Shanchao Yan's hand was injured when he tried to stop the suspect.

Since news of the robberies came out last weekend, the community has rallied to support Yan, stopping in to buy loaves of bread and baked goods, and even helping in the kitchen.

On Wednesday, Trudeau and Ottawa Centre MP Yasir Naqvi dropped by the busy bakery.

"After hearing about the recent break-ins at Brown Loaf Bakery, Yasir Naqvi and I decided to stop by and meet Yan – and pick up some treats, of course," said Trudeau on Twitter.

"Evidently, we weren’t the only one who wanted to show our support – they were sold out of almost everything."

After hearing about the recent break-ins at Brown Loaf Bakery, @Yasir_Naqvi and I decided to stop by and meet Yan – and pick up some treats, of course. Evidently, we weren’t the only one who wanted to show our support – they were sold out of almost everything. #SupportLocal pic.twitter.com/AyvnP6Lc7W — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 20, 2022

Earlier in the day, Mayor Jim Watson dropped by the Brown Loaf Bakery.

"Had the opportunity this afternoon to go and support a local business owner who has been through a lot in the last few days. Delicious chocolate pastries!" said Watson on Twitter.

Had the opportunity this afternoon to go and support a local business owner who has been through a lot in the last few days. Delicious chocolate pastries! Thanks Yen! pic.twitter.com/9sC787Lt10 — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) January 19, 2022

On Sunday, Ottawa Centre MPP Joel Harden visited Yan at Brown Loaf Bakery.

"I urge you to drop by and buy lots of stuff to help. The food is amazing, but solidarity is delicious too."