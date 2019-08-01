

Joanne Schnurr , CTV Ottawa





They travel across the border for our Canadian poutine and beavertails.

But there's a bigger more urgent draw driving Americans northward than just a tasty treat.

Lower cost life-saving drugs like insulin. That has many Canadians raising the red maple leaf flag.

American tourists are in Ottawa on the Hill enjoying the sights of the capital and sampling the treats this city has to offer.

But in Canadian cities straddling the border, it's not souvenirs Americans are scooping up; it's insulin at $30 a vial instead of $300 in the U.S.

“How come the same exact medicine, in this case insulin,” Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders said in Windsor on Sunday, “is sold in Canada for a tenth of the price that it is sold in the United States.”

This is certainly becoming a political issue in the lead up to the U.S. election. The Trump administration now says it plans to set up a system that would allow American patients and companies to import low cost Canadian drugs.

President Trump tweeted out yesterday that it would be a new safe importation action plan.

American tourist, Kevin Russo, who was visiting Ottawa with his father, loves the idea, “I think it’s good. You guys make a little money and it gives a break for people who can’t afford it.”

But Joelle Walker, with the Canadian Pharmacists Association worries it could push up drug prices in our country.

“We really do believe that Canada is not equipped to serve a market that is 10 times our size and that we will see more drug shortages moving forward.”

I.D.A. pharmacist Christine Samaan says drug shortages are a regular occurrence. Samaan says she's sympathetic to Americans on the price-point but

“We need to make sure first that we can meet the demands of our people and if there's a surplus, it can go to someone else.”

The federal government says it's monitoring the situation.

“Health Canada will continue to ensure our priority is always ensuring Canadians have access to the medications they need at affordable prices,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. “That's what we will continue to do.”

Pharmacist Christine Samaan is glad to hear that. She says while they've yet to see Americans come into their pharmacy to buy medications, she knows it's coming.

“I do expect it to happen,” yes.”