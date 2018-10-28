

Anna Desmarais, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Residents of Brockville, Gananoque, Prescott and North Grenville will be voting for a new member of Parliament on December 3.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the by-election for the riding of Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes on Sunday, beating the Tuesday dealdine set by Elections Canada.

The by-election will fill the seat of longtime Conservative MP Gord Brown, who passed away suddenly in May from a heart attack in his Parliament Hill office. He was 58 at the time of his death.

The riding includes Brockville, Rideau Lakes, Augusta, North Grenville, Elizabethtown-Kitley, Leeds and the Thousand Islands, Edwardsburgh/Cardinal, Gananoque, Prescott and Athens.

Elections Canada says there are 79,669 eligible votes in the riding.

There are many other ridings left without representation in the House of Commons, including the Outremont seat of former NDP leader Tom Mulcair. York-Simcoe, another Ontario riding, is up for graps after Conservative MP and former House Leader Peter Van Loan retired in September.

On the West Coast, the Burnaby-South riding is vacant and in need of another MP after Kennedy Stewart resigned from the House and ran a successful campaign for the Vancouver mayorship. This riding is particularly contentious because NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh - who does not have a seat in the House of Commons - announced his intention to run in the upcoming by-election