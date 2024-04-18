Pride flag to fly in Merrickville under new policy

The Pride flag will be allowed to fly at municipal buildings in Merrickville this June, after the Merrickville-Wolford Township council adopted a new Flag Protocol Policy for the village.

Last September, council voted 3-2 to reject a motion from deputy mayor Anne Barr to fly the Pride flag and declare June as Pride Month.

Earlier this month, council adopted a new Flag Protocol Policy for Merrickville-Wolford Township that "establishes a consistent protocol for the flying of flags at municipal buildings, properties and facilities." The new policy also provides the framework to govern requests for flag raisings from the community.

The new policy states the Pride flag from the LGTBQS+ Pride Organization will fly at municipal buildings in June, while the Franco-Ontarien flag will fly on Sept. 25 and the Truth and Reconciliation flag will be raised on Sept. 30.

Under the new policy, all requests for flag raising must be made in writing to Council, and received by the Village's Clerk 30 days in advance of the date of the flag raising.

Flags representing political parties, religious groups, supporting fundraising drives that are political or religious in nature and flags in support of "groups, organizations, or events that promote believes contrary to any other municipal policy" will not be permitted on flagpoles in Merrickville-Wolford.