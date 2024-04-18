OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Pride flag to fly in Merrickville under new policy

    Town hall in Merrickville, Ont., where the Canadian and Ukrainian flags fly. The town council recently voted against a motion to fly the pride flag and declare June Pride Month. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa) Town hall in Merrickville, Ont., where the Canadian and Ukrainian flags fly. The town council recently voted against a motion to fly the pride flag and declare June Pride Month. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    The Pride flag will be allowed to fly at municipal buildings in Merrickville this June, after the Merrickville-Wolford Township council adopted a new Flag Protocol Policy for the village.

    Last September, council voted 3-2 to reject a motion from deputy mayor Anne Barr to fly the Pride flag and declare June as Pride Month.

    Earlier this month, council adopted a new Flag Protocol Policy for Merrickville-Wolford Township that "establishes a consistent protocol for the flying of flags at municipal buildings, properties and facilities." The new policy also provides the framework to govern requests for flag raisings from the community.

    The new policy states the Pride flag from the LGTBQS+ Pride Organization will fly at municipal buildings in June, while the Franco-Ontarien flag will fly on Sept. 25 and the Truth and Reconciliation flag will be raised on Sept. 30.

    Under the new policy, all requests for flag raising must be made in writing to Council, and received by the Village's Clerk 30 days in advance of the date of the flag raising.

    Flags representing political parties, religious groups, supporting fundraising drives that are political or religious in nature and flags in support of "groups, organizations, or events that promote believes contrary to any other municipal policy" will not be permitted on flagpoles in Merrickville-Wolford.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How to avoid the trap of becoming 'house poor'

    The journey to home ownership can be exciting, but personal finance columnist Christopher Liew warns about the trappings of becoming 'house poor' -- where an overwhelming portion of your income is devoured by housing costs. Liew offers some practical strategies to maintain better financial health while owning a home.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News