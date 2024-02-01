Pride flag removed from pole and set on fire in Stittsville, Ottawa police say

The Ottawa Police Service is asking for the public's help to identify two suspects who allegedly removed a Pride flag from a pole at a Stittsville home and set it on fire

The incident occurred on Jan. 19 around 1:10 a.m. on Huntley Road.

Police say two suspects used their vehicle to pull down a flagpole and then removed the Pride flag from it and set it on fire. According to witnesses, the two suspects were seen filming the incident using their cellphones.

The suspects are described as two males with slim builds. They were wearing dark clothing at the time. Their vehicle is described as a dark two-door sedan with an unknown Ontario license plate, police say.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has video surveillance recordings of the mischief occurring is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Hate Crime Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 5015, or call Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS), to remain anonymous.