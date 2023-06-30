Pride flag cut down at Kingston, Ont. school, police say

Police in Kingston, Ont. are investigating after someone cut down the Pride flag at a school earlier this month.

Police say during the evening of June 1 or the morning of June 2, someone cut down the LGBTQ2S+ flag at La Salle Intermediate and Secondary School on Highway 15.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Stefan Walker at swalker@kingstonpolice.ca.

You can also provide tips anonymously by calling our general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and ask to remain anonymous.

Schools across the region flew the Pride flag to celebrate Pride month in June.