OTTAWA -- A second person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Prescott-Russell.

Eastern Ontario Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis has announced the case is a man in his 60s who recently travelled to the United Kingdom.

The patient is now in self-isolation, and is experiencing symptoms of fever, cough, headache and generalized aches and pain.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit says the individual returned from a trip to the United Kingdom on March 11 and developed symptoms later in the day.

The health unit is now in the process of contact tracing for other individuals who may have been in close contact with the individual.

"Having another confirmed case in our area is not unexpected given the transmission of the virus around the world," said Dr. Roumeliotis in a statement.

The Medical Officer of Health adds at this point, there is no evidence of local community spread, and the risk remains low in the region.

On Saturday, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit announced a woman in her 30s from Prescott-Russell had tested positive for COVID-19 and was self-isolating.

Officials say the woman returned from a trip to New York City on March 9 and developed symptoms two days later. She was assessed at the Glengarry Memorial Hospital in Alexandria.