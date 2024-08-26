Prescott, Ont. to install 14 more CCTV cameras after adding 35 in the spring

PRESCOTT, ONT. -

After installing 35 closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the spring, town council in Prescott, Ont. has decided to add another 14 to three different areas.

The original CCTV cameras were placed at nine different intersections across town, in an effort to ease the crime rate in Prescott, which the town said was higher than surrounding areas.

But Prescott has a population of roughly 4,000, and some wonder if the increase in security cameras is necessary.

"I don't love having security cameras everywhere," said resident Carla Morrison.

"It just seems like overkill."

The cameras will be installed near the Prescott Fire Department, and near the 'Prescott pop-up' and marina, both of which are busy with tourists during the summer.

In an interview with CTV News Ottawa, Prescott Mayor Gauri Shankar said those areas have been somewhat of a blind spot for authorities.

He added that since the original CCTV cameras were installed, they've been satisfied with the impact.

"We've had eight different requests from the OPP to provide footage to help resolve some issues."

Ontario Provincial Police don't own any of the footage, but can access it through the municipality if any of their investigations call for it.

"When we know there has been an incident in an area that's covered by these cameras, then the video recorded by these devices can prove to be an essential element of the investigation," explained Bill Dickson from the OPP East Region.

The 14 new cameras are expected to be installed by the end of the week.