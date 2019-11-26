Prepare for rain, it's on the way
Carolan Lesaux, CTV Ottawa
Published Tuesday, November 26, 2019 6:09AM EST
There is some fog in low lying areas around Ottawa this Tuesday morning but it will dissipate and we'll have a mix of sun, cloud and some showers. The best part? Today's high should be about 7 degrees Celcius. Then, the rain brings in colder and more seasonal temperatures.
Wednesday will definitely be a soggy one with early morning fog. Rain will begin in the morning and there is even a risk of freezing rain as we reach a high of 2C but a windchill of minus 5. Rain showers continue into the nighttime and we could see a flurry or two.
The sun comes out Thursday and lasts until Saturday but we will be below zero Celcius.