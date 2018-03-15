

CTV Ottawa





Premier Kathleen Wynne is visiting Eastern Ontario today. CTV News has learned the Premier is in Ottawa early Thursday morning, with a visit to CHEO where she will announce $140M in funding for the hospital and the Children's Treatment Centre.

Wynne will then travel to Cornwall and make an appearance at The Stomping Grounds Bistro on Cotton Mill Street. The premier will then deliver remarks at the Ontario LIberal Nomination meeting for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and the Rideau Lakes, at the Brockville Convention Centre at 2 p.m.