Premier Ford visits Ottawa Valley lumber company
Premier Doug Ford visited the Ottawa Valley Monday, including a stop to celebrate the 175th anniversary of Shaw Lumber in Pembroke, Ont.
Energy Minister Todd Smith, Natural Resources and Forestry Minister Graydon Smith, and Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke MPP John Yakabuski joined Ford for the tour of Renfrew County.
Ford helped mark the 175th anniversary of Herb Shaw and Sons Limited, which was established in 1847. It is Canada's oldest family-owned lumber company. Shaw Lumber produces "top quality pine lumber and utility poles", according to the company's website.
"An innovator in the industry, Herb Shaw and Sons Limited has distinguished itself as a pioneer in the lumber manufacturing industry," Shaw Lumber says on its website "The company maintains a leadership role by manufacturing lumber and poles with timber procured from managed forests."
Hydro One has reaffirmed a commitment to buy 25,000 hydro poles from the company in 2023.
"If it wasn't for companies like Herb Shaw and Sons, we wouldn't be able to have connectivity, we wouldn't be able to get electricity from point A to point B," Ford said.
The derecho in May brought down thousands of poles. Hydro One relies on Herb Shaw and Sons to provide new ones.
But the poles won't just carry electrical wires, the energy minister says. They will be part of the province's plan to provide reliable broadband internet to every community in Ontario by 2025.
"Our plan is to use our wood poles, our infrastructure, in support of the service providers in enabling broadband," said Todd Smith.
"Shaw is a major part of our government's historic effort to build up high-speed internet access right across this province," added Ford.
Kristin Shaw, general manager at Herb Shaw and Sons, says it's an honour to be able to provide something that benefits Ontarians.
"Our natural resources here in the area are something that we don't take lightly. We appreciate what is available to us and we love to hear that it is going to be used by hydro here in Ontario," Shaw said.
--With files from CTV's Dylan Dyson.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians with fixed-rate mortgages 'terrified' in face of higher interest rates upon renewal
Canadians whose mortgages will soon be up for renewal say they're 'terrified' of not being able to afford payments. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of homeowners with fixed-rate mortgages who either plan to sell their home, shop around for rates or cut back on spending to make ends meet.
Increased heart failure deaths linked to extreme hot and cold: study
New research has found extremely hot and cold temperatures increase the risk of death among people with cardiovascular diseases, particularly heart failure.
Four provinces to be impacted as 3,000-kilometre-long storm heads into Canada
As a U.S. snowstorm is expected to cross the border, Prairie residents are being advised to take caution on the roads.
Liberal MP and former cabinet minister Jim Carr dies
Liberal MP Jim Carr died Monday at the age of 71, after a years-long battle with cancer. The former federal cabinet minister's death was announced in the House of Commons, and condolences and expressions of sympathy quickly began to stream in, both in Ottawa and from his home province of Manitoba.
To swaddle or not to swaddle? What the current guidance is for newborns
Swaddling is an age-old practice that has long been bound in controversy, falling in and out of style several times in the past century. CTVNews.ca looks at the current best practices around swaddling, according to health-care professionals and public health agencies.
Here's what climate change is doing to Canada's 'White Christmas'
Across the country, traditionally snowy cities are enjoying fewer white Christmases, Hanukkahs and Kwanzaas as the climate heats up. Here's how climate change has affected Canada's winters.
Renters can now apply for one-time $500 housing benefit top-up
Applications are now open for low-income renters looking to access the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit that will see those eligible receive an additional $500. Here's what you need to know.
World Cup semis: History on the table as France and Morocco eye final glory
History is on the table for France and Morocco in Wednesday's second semi-final of the FIFA men’s World Cup. CTVNews.ca tees up the contest.
Violent crime involving firearms down five per cent: Statistics Canada
Newly released statistics show violent crime involving firearms dropped five per cent in Canada between 2020 and 2021.
Atlantic
-
Winter storm impacts Maritimes Monday night through Tuesday
Maritimers are being urged to prepare for winter weather as storm warnings and watches have been issued across various parts of the region.
-
Nova Scotia health unions say ERs in crisis after email warned of 'dying' patients
Nova Scotia's health unions say long-standing staffing shortages in emergency rooms are the reason two hospital managers last week warned that some patients may be 'dying' from long wait times.
-
Some in N.S. still waiting for Fiona-related repairs worried about snow in forecast
Some Nova Scotians who are still waiting on Fiona-related repairs to be completed on their homes are worried as snow is forecast to make landfall.
Toronto
-
Ontario updating curriculum for computer, technological education
Ontario is updating its curriculum in both computer science and technological education to include more hands-on learning.
-
Inside SickKids: How the pediatric hospital's ICU was saved from near collapse
With the SickKids ICU at 120 per cent capacity and under immense pressure, the Toronto hospital has worked to ensure it can keep caring for young patients who need its specialized care.
-
Driver stopped and charged for going 234 km per hour on highway in Markham
A driver on a highway in Markham was pulled over and charged by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) early Monday morning after registering 234 km per hour on an officer’s speed gun; well over two-times the posted speed limit.
Montreal
-
Archdiocese of Montreal members interfered with ombudsperson's investigations into abuse: report
The lawyer tasked with investigating complaints about members of the Archdiocese of Montreal says she was 'threatened' by an employee and that her work was thwarted by interference from clergy members, including a priest who leaked confidential information about people who complained of abuse.
-
Talks at COP15 need to move 'dramatically forward' if deal to be reached: EU
There is increasing urgency to refine a proposed agreement on protecting the planet's biodiversity even as debate continues over who will pay for the ambitious pledges, delegates at a UN meeting in Montreal said Monday.
-
Justin Trudeau and Francois Legault to hold working meeting Friday
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with Quebec Premier Francois Legault on Dec. 16 in Montreal. There is no word on whether they will hold a news conference.
Northern Ontario
-
Renters can now apply for one-time $500 housing benefit top-up
Applications are now open for low-income renters looking to access the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit that will see those eligible receive an additional $500. Here's what you need to know.
-
Georgia Holt, actress and Cher's mother, dies age 96
Cher is mourning the loss of her mother, Georgia Holt, who has died at the age of 96.
-
Windows smashed, teen victims attacked after three cars blocked vehicle in Coniston
Greater Sudbury police have made two arrests but are looking for more suspects after an unusual assault on Edward Avenue in Coniston on Saturday.
London
-
Suspects flee after alleged attempted carjacking
London police are on the lookout for three suspects after an alleged attempted armed carjacking. Around 3 a.m. on Friday, police say a man was walking away from his car in the 500 block of Mornington Ave near Mornington Park when three men he didn’t know approached him.
-
Report of sexual assault in London
London police are investigating a report of sexual assault after they say a woman was assaulted in the north end of the city. On Dec. 5 around 10:45 p.m., police say a woman was walking on a path just north of Bridle Path, when she was approached by a man she didn’t know.
-
State of emergency declared due to 'drug epidemic' in Ontario First Nation
A First Nation in Bruce County has declared a state of emergency due to the “ongoing drug epidemic” in the community.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg MP Jim Carr dies after battle with cancer
Winnipeg politician Jim Carr has died following a battle with cancer.
-
Kyle Pietz sentenced to 16 years in robbery and death of Eduardo Balaquit
The man found guilty of manslaughter in the June 2018 robbery and death of 59-year-old Eduardo Balaquit of Winnipeg has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.
-
One man killed, three youths arrested in deadly stabbing at Millennium Library
One man is dead and three youths have been arrested following a fatal stabbing at the Millennium Library over the weekend.
Kitchener
-
Two charged with first-degree murder in Brantford
Police have charged a second person with first-degree murder in connection to the death of a 68-year-old man in Brantford.
-
Protestors in Kitchener-Waterloo demand action from Ford government on healthcare
Members of the Ontario Health Coalition are calling out the Ford government over the current state of hospitals what they say are attempts to privatize.
-
Waterloo region public school board considers return of masking
Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) trustees are expected to cast their vote tonight on a motion to request masking while inside buildings operated by the school board.
Calgary
-
Alberta NDP shares details about how broken Calgary's EMS really is
New government data, acquired by the Alberta NDP, show just how dire the situation is for Calgary and area ambulance services.
-
Calgary police acknowledge bathhouse raid caused pain and trauma for LGBTQ community
Calgary police Chief Mark Neufeld has acknowledged a raid at a bathhouse in 2002 caused pain and trauma for everyone involved.
-
Alberta announces funding to preserve, protect Fish Creek Provincial Park
The provincial government has committed $750,000 over three years to an organization that works to preserve and protect Calgary's Fish Creek Provincial Park.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon boy hit by SUV was saved by bike helmet, family says
The family Saskatoon boy struck by an SUV on Dec. 6 is crediting a bike helmet with saving his life.
-
Saskatoon police report 10 crashes following snowfall
Saskatoon police are warning drivers to use caution after officers responded to 10 crashes Monday morning following a fresh snowfall.
-
Moose's stroll through Saskatoon neighbourhood caught on video
It was around 12:30 a.m. when Ken Williams got an alert that something triggered his motion sensor security camera.
Edmonton
-
21 animals seized from Happy Doggie Daycare in south Edmonton, city looking for owners
The city’s Animal Protection Unit is looking for the owners of 15 dogs or cats that were boarded at Happy Doggie Daycare at 9909 73 Avenue.
-
Four provinces to be impacted as 3,000-kilometre-long storm heads into Canada
As a U.S. snowstorm is expected to cross the border, Prairie residents are being advised to take caution on the roads.
-
Person found dead after west Edmonton residential fire
A person was found dead in a west Edmonton home after a fire Monday morning.
Vancouver
-
Stopping Surrey's policing transition could save taxpayers $235M, report says
City councillors are set to decide whether to endorse a plan to keep Surrey's RCMP detachment on Monday.
-
Province requesting freeze to basic ICBC rates for 2 years
B.C.'s public auto insurer is asking to freeze basic insurance rates for the next two years, Premier David Eby announced Monday.
-
$100K reward offered for information about attack on Coastal GasLink site in Northern B.C.
The Independent Contractors and Businesses Association of B.C. is offering a $100,000 reward for information about an attack on Coastal GasLink employees at a northern work site in February.
Regina
-
Loaded 'zip gun' seized during weapons investigation: Regina police
A suspect is facing weapons charges after a loaded "zip gun" was discovered during an investigation, Regina police said.
-
John Gregory, Riders head coach for 1989 Grey Cup, dead at 84
John Gregory, former head coach of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, who led the green and white to the 1989 Grey Cup, has died. He was 84.
-
Former Sask. based gymnast makes history at World Championships
Denelle Pedrick earned a bronze medal at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships last month in Liverpool. Pedrick grew up in Saskatchewan, training in both Regina and Saskatoon.