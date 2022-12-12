Premier Ford visits Ottawa Valley lumber company

Doug Ford

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Liberal MP and former cabinet minister Jim Carr dies

Liberal MP Jim Carr died Monday at the age of 71, after a years-long battle with cancer. The former federal cabinet minister's death was announced in the House of Commons, and condolences and expressions of sympathy quickly began to stream in, both in Ottawa and from his home province of Manitoba.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

  • Suspects flee after alleged attempted carjacking

    London police are on the lookout for three suspects after an alleged attempted armed carjacking. Around 3 a.m. on Friday, police say a man was walking away from his car in the 500 block of Mornington Ave near Mornington Park when three men he didn’t know approached him.

    London police are looking for the people in the images following an alleged armed robbery on Dec. 9, 2022. (Source: London Police Service)

  • Report of sexual assault in London

    London police are investigating a report of sexual assault after they say a woman was assaulted in the north end of the city. On Dec. 5 around 10:45 p.m., police say a woman was walking on a path just north of Bridle Path, when she was approached by a man she didn’t know.

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina