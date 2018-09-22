

Today, Premier Doug Ford issued the following statement about the Ottawa tornado:

"On behalf of the government of Ontario, I want to tell the people of Ottawa that my thoughts are with them as they work to recover from the tornado and storm that impacted the Ottawa area yesterday; especially to the people of Dunrobin who saw immense damage to their homes and community.

I especially want to thank the first responders and hydro crews who have been working around the clock to help people.

I've told my officials that the provincial government will provide whatever resources are required to support Ottawa as they work to recover.

The Provincial Emergency Operations Centre has been working with municipal emergency management staff to provide supports that are needed.

I plan to visit the impacted areas tomorrow, wanting to respect the first responders and hydro crews who today are working hard on their plan to restore power to the impacted homes and businesses and help those who are displaced. I look forward to thanking them in person.

Finally, I want to thank my fellow caucus members Merrilee Fullerton, Lisa MacLeod, Steve Clark, Goldie Ghamari and Jeremy Roberts for keeping in touch with me around the clock, and giving me a real sense of what the people of the Ottawa region are facing as the recovery effort gets underway. And I'd like to thank Minister Greg Rickford and his entire team who are working to support the crews on the ground to restore power to the area as soon as possible."