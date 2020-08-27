OTTAWA -- One week before students begin to head back to school in Ottawa and across Ontario, Premier Doug Ford is calling on teachers to "step up" like other front-line workers have during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a visit to Algonquin College to showcase how the school is reopening safely this fall, CTV News Ottawa's Christina Succi asked the premier about concerns from teachers and unions about safety in schools.

"We have the store clerks at the peak of the pandemic checking out hundreds and hundreds of people. We have the incredible front-line health-care workers, doctors, nurses through the peak of the pandemic, dealing with COVID patients. We have truck drivers, we have manufacturers that are on production lines," Ford said on Thursday morning,

"Now, it's time the teachers step up, everyone else has sacrificed."

The premier quickly added that he differentiates between educators and their unions.

"My patience is running very low with the teachers unions. I'll always support our great front-line teachers - they're incredible, they put their heart into it. The teachers union have to get with the program right now and do what everyone else is doing across the country," Ford said.

Earlier in the day, the premier delivered a message to parents about the Ontario Government's efforts to keep COVID-19 out of the classroom.

"I'm very confident that we're reduced the areas that children can contract COVID," said Premier Ford during an interview with Newstalk 580 CFRA's The Morning Rush with fill-in host Matt Harris.

Ford is visiting Ottawa and eastern Ontario today, including a stop at Algonquin College to showcase how the school is reopening safely in September. Ford will also visit DRS Technologies Canada in Kanata and Stanley's Olde Maple Lane Farm in Edwards before travelling to Brockville for an announcement at 3 p.m..

Speaking on Newstalk 580 CFRA, Ford was asked what message he has for parents who may be nervous about sending their kids back to school during the pandemic.

"I fully understand where they're coming from and they're nervous. But, we have the best system in the entire country, if not North America, and we're putting in all the stops," said Ford.

"We're holding back absolutely nothing at all and I'm confident, I'm very confident that we've reduced the areas that children can contract COVID."

The premier added, "I'm not saying there's never going to be a case, because when you put two million people into the system with 160,000 teachers as well, we're just reduced all areas of catching COVID."

Ontario is set to receive $760 million from the federal government to help schools reopen safely as part of a $2 billion safe restart plan. It includes funding for hiring custodians and improvements to HVAC systems, student transportation and hiring additional staff to provide mental health support.

On Wednesday, Ontario also unveiled detailed plans on dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks in schools, including possible scenarios for what happens if a student either shows symptoms or tests positive for COVID-19.

Ford pointed out Ontario is also hiring public health nurses to support school boards across Ontario, and money will be set aside for influenza season.

"There's no province that is doing what we're doing. We're leaving nothing on the table."

The premier was asked on Newstalk 580 CFRA why some teachers and students still don't know what the plan is for the school year.

"Well the school boards, it's been in their hands. Eighty-three per cent have a solid plan as of yesterday, and the other 17 per cent should be finished either today or tomorrow," said Ford.

"I've asked to get on the phone with all the boards right across the province, all the directors, all the chairs, the vice-chairs and have a very, very clear message to them – we're going to get through this. We have the most cautious plan, the safest plan in the entire country bar none."

