OTTAWA -- Premier Doug Ford and several cabinet ministers are in Ottawa today, one day before the new tiered lockdown system comes into effect in Ontario.

Ford and Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries Lisa MacLeod will make an announcement at the Canadian War Museum at 11 a.m.

At 1 p.m., Ford, Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Finance Minister Rod Phillips will make an announcement at the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus.

Thursday's budget included $570 million more to fund hospitals, over and above what was announced in the fall.

Ford's visit to Ottawa comes on the eve of the national capital region moving out of the 28-day modified Stage 2, which imposed new restrictions on bars, restaurants, fitness centres, gyms, movie theatres and other activities.

The Ontario Government has already said Ottawa, Peel Region, York Region and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit will be placed in the restrict level starting Saturday. Under restrict level, restaurants and bars can open indoor dining rooms, while gyms and fitness centres can reopen.

Ontario will announce today the finalized list of where each region is placed in the new tiered lockdown system when it comes into effect on Saturday.