Premier Doug Ford makes an announcement in Ottawa
Premier Doug Ford is in Ottawa making an announcement today.
Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott are scheduled to make an announcement at 11 a.m. at the Ottawa Hospital.
Mayor Jim Watson will also be attending the announcement with the premier and deputy premier.
Ottawa Top Stories
Free rides on O-Train, OC Transpo bus routes end on Saturday
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: March 25-27
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian war in Ukraine nearing possibly more dangerous phase
President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine is approaching a new, potentially more dangerous phase after a month of fighting has left Russian forces stalled by an outnumbered foe.
UCP MLAs call on Jason Kenney to resign as leadership vote dispute becomes a 'circus'
There were new demands Thursday for resignations within the United Conservative Party, including from two MLAs who want Premier Jason Kenney to quit immediately.
How sanctions on Russia are shaking up the superyacht world
Superyachts have been making headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent weeks as more and more vessels linked to Russian oligarchs are temporarily frozen.
Prince William and Kate arrive in The Bahamas amid colonial reckoning
Prince William and his wife Kate arrived in The Bahamas on Thursday for the third leg of a Caribbean tour that has been marked by protests over the British Empire's legacy and signs of waning influence of the monarchical system.
Microplastics found in human blood for first time, scientists say
Researchers in the Netherlands have detected microplastics for the first time in human blood, with the tiny plastic particles from food wrappers and beverage bottles reported in nearly 80 per cent of the small sample of people tested.
European MPs blast PM Trudeau for handling of Freedom Convoy after Brussels speech
Two European parliamentarians blasted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his handling of the recent Freedom Convoy protests, saying Canada has become a 'symbol of civil rights violations.'
Oligarchs who are, and aren't, speaking out against Russia's invasion
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters a new month, the wealthy elite close to Russian President Vladimir Putin are facing a radically changing set of circumstances far from the frontlines.
How Canada can qualify for the men's World Cup after Thursday's loss
The Canadian men's soccer team could qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as early as Sunday afternoon.
Canada to hike oil, gas output by 300,000 barrels a day to help displace Russian fuel
Canada's oil and gas producers can hike output by the equivalent of 300,000 barrels a day by the end of the year to help displace Russian fossil fuels, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said Thursday.
Atlantic
RCMP respond to armed robbery, stabbing, home invasion in Moncton within 10 hours
RCMP officers were busy in the Moncton, N.B., area Thursday evening into Friday morning as they responded to four separate incidents, including an armed robbery, stabbing and home invasion, in a 10-hour period.
N.S. announces $13-million support package for low-income residents as cost of living rises
The Government of Nova Scotia has announced a support package worth $13.2 million to help low-income Nova Scotians as gas prices and the cost of living continue to rise.
N.S. reports 13 new COVID-19-related deaths, spike in cases, in weekly update
Nova Scotia's weekly COVID-19 update shows a continued increase in lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases. The province is also reporting 13 COVID-19-related deaths between March 16 and March 22.
Toronto
Ontario reports uptick in total number of people in hospital with COVID-19 for second straight day
Ontario health officials report there are currently 667 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 161 patients in intensive care.
Toronto Mayor John Tory to run for a third term in October's election
John Tory is hoping to lead Canada’s largest city for four more years.
Three more children from Ukraine being treated at Toronto's SickKids hospital
Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children says it can still accommodate more pediatric cancer patients from Ukraine, even after three more children and their families arrived from the war-torn country this week.
Montreal
Quebec Premier Francois Legault tests positive for COVID-19
Quebec Premier Francois Legault has tested positive for COVID-19 after developing symptoms Thursday afternoon. The premier made the announcement in a post to social media later on the same day.
Bloc Quebecois blasts Veterans Affairs for alleged disparities between French and English-speaking veterans
The Bloc Quebecois is blasting Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) for failing to act to correct a situation that puts French-speaking veterans at a disadvantage compared to their English-speaking brethren.
Critics call on wealthy Quebecers to donate proposed $500 credit
Residents and lawmakers are criticizing Quebec Premier Francois Legault’s proposed $500 credit for Quebecers with incomes under $100,000 to address inflation, and are calling on wealthy residents to donate their one-time payment to those who need it.
Northern Ontario
Man, cat dead in Flour Mill apartment fire: Sudbury fire services
Sudbury fire services says one man and one cat were found dead in a multi-unit building in the Flour Mill area Friday morning after a fire broke out.
Sudbury police looking for female suspect in assault
Sudbury police are searching for a female suspect after a convenience store employee was attacked Friday morning.
OPP's search and recovery unit locates body of missing Huntsville man
Bracebridge OPP said the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) found the body of a missing man from Huntsville.
London
No malicious intent after passenger in vehicle speaks to child in Huron County: OPP
The OPP in Huron County say there was no malicious intent after a vehicle stopped and a passenger spoke to a child in Crediton Wednesday afternoon.
More charges for Toronto resident accused of abducting Perth County youth
Perth County OPP have handed out more charges for an Etobicoke resident accused of abducting a youth.
Winnipeg
Winnipeg family fighting for fix to rental unit’s mould issue
Mould issues in an East Kildonan apartment suite has left a Winnipeg couple who recently immigrated to the city feeling frustrated.
Protester regrets involvement with 'Freedom Convoy' in downtown Ottawa
Martin Joseph Anglehart says he spent all of his life savings helping people with the convoy, and is now living out of his vehicle near Kenora, Ont.
Manitoba downgrades its spring flood predictions
The Manitoba government is now predicting better outcomes when it comes to spring flooding compared to what it previously forecasted.
Kitchener
COVID-19 state of emergency ends in Waterloo, Kitchener and Cambridge
Waterloo, Kitchener and Cambridge have all ended their state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, two years to the day after they were first declared.
Parents upset over autism policy at St. Marys animal rescue
An animal rescue organization in St. Marys says families with autistic children will not be allowed to adopt their dogs.
Calgary
'The protest injunction remains in effect': Calgary police preparing for weekend protests
Calgary Police Service officials are expecting more protests this weekend in what has become a regular occurrence in the city's downtown core and Beltline.
How Canada can qualify for the men's World Cup after Thursday's loss
The Canadian men's soccer team could qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as early as Sunday afternoon.
Controversial yet iconic: Calgary's Peace Bridge marks 10 years
In the 10 years since the first Calgarians walked across the Peace Bridge over the Bow River between Eau Claire and Memorial Drive, the former lightning rod for controversy has become a centre piece of the Calgary skyline.
Saskatoon
Sask. woman disfigured in alleged medical mishap says she's still waiting for an apology
A patient who suffered third-degree burns from an injection while in a Prince Albert hospital says she's gone nearly two years without an apology or compensation for her injuries.
Zero funding for safe consumption site in Sask. provincial budget 'devastating'
For the third year in a row, funding for the safe consumption site at Prairie Harm Reduction (PHR) in Saskatoon was not included in the province’s budget released on Wednesday.
Sask. COVID-19 deaths up for 2nd week in a row with 33 fatal cases reported
Thirty-three COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Saskatchewan’s latest COVID-19 report, up for the second straight week, with 28 reported last week.
Edmonton
Traffic, LRT travel halted along downtown streets due to critical police incident: EPS
Downtown traffic is delayed as police respond to a 'critical incident' at the 95 Street LRT crossing north of 105 Avenue this morning.
UCP MLAs call on Jason Kenney to resign as leadership vote dispute becomes a 'circus'
There were new demands Thursday for resignations within the United Conservative Party, including from two MLAs who want Premier Jason Kenney to quit immediately.
Sherwood Park man dead after Highway 21 collision
Camrose RCMP say the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. yesterday along Highway 21 near Range Road 221.
Vancouver
Shooting under investigation in Surrey, man taken to hospital with injuries
A shooting is under investigation in Surrey and a man was taken to hospital with injuries, local Mounties say.
B.C. First Nation says moving may be safest after devastating wildfires, floods
The chief of a First Nation in British Columbia's Nicola Valley that was evacuated by both wildfires and floods last year says he wants more land for the community in a safer area.
-
B.C. premier to make announcement as gas prices remain high in the province
British Columbia’s record-breaking gas prices are expected to be addressed Friday, as Premier John Horgan is scheduled to make an announcement.
Regina
'Will be changed very shortly': Premier confident nuclear energy generation will be coming to Sask.
Despite being one of the world’s largest producers of uranium, Saskatchewan currently does not generate nuclear energy.
Canada's red-hot housing markets hint at cooldown as higher rates, inflation bite
Record-low mortgage rates helped propel Canadian home prices 52 per cent higher over the past two years. But as fixed mortgage rates rip higher alongside surging bond yields and variable rates climb following the Bank of Canada's first hike in three years, demand is cooling.
PST expansion a 'surprise' for members of Sask. entertainment sector
Members of Saskatchewan’s sport and entertainment sector said the province’s expansion of the PST to include event admission came as a surprise.