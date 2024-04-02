Pregnant cat found at the Ottawa Airport after 11 day search

A pregnant cat has been found at the Ottawa International Airport, nearly two weeks after it went missing in the parking garage after arriving in Ottawa from Winnipeg.

The Furry Tales Cat Rescue says an employee found Athena at the airport at approximately 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, and the cat is said to be doing okay.

"Furry Tales Cat Rescue was contacted by a kind soul whose husband, Blake Fawcett of Winchester, works at the fuel tanks near the Ottawa Airport. It was the news we had been waiting to hear (and we know you’ve been waiting to hear) for weeks," Furry Tales Cat Rescue said on Facebook.

"Athena was found!"

Athena arrived in Ottawa on March 21 to receive better vet care and to have her kittens, thanks to Furry Tales Cat Rescue, a local rescue organization. The organization says the cat carrier popped open in the parking garage and Athena escaped.

Volunteers and experts spent the last 11 days searching the airport grounds and handing out flyers, hoping to find Athena before she gave birth. The trapper set traps, bait and food, hoping to find the cat.

Trapper Janice Richard tells CTV News Ottawa's Leah Larocque that Athena was found at the airport, and she is doing okay. Richard says Athena was starving when they found her, but still pregnant.

Furry Tales Cat Rescue says Athena is still "very much pregnant, hungry, and scares," but she is now receiving care.

"We are absolutely overwhelmed with love and relief, and so incredibly grateful to the Ottawa Airport operation centre for trapping her and to everyone for supporting Athena by sharing, searching and never giving up hope!"

Athena is a brown tabby with medium to short hair and has a stubby tail. She is pregnant and went missing at the Ottawa Airport March 21, 2024. Experts believe she is likely seeking food and warmth before having her kittens. (Furry Tales Cat Rescue/supplied)