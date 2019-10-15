

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





OTTAWA — It’s budget season at Ottawa City Hall.

The 2020 draft budget will be tabled Nov. 6 and the City is looking for input from taxpayers.

There will be pre-budget consultations held across the city this month, where taxpayers can ask questions and make suggestions. Staff will incorporate the input into the draft budget.

The consultation schedule is below. You can also provide feedback online at Ottawa.ca

Tuesday, October 15

7 to 8:30 pm

Ron Kolbus Centre, 102 Greenview Avenue

Ward 7 – Bay (Councillor Theresa Kavanagh)

Ward 8 – College (Councillor Rick Chiarelli)

Ward 15 – Kitchissippi (Councillor Jeff Leiper)

Wednesday, October 16 - New consultation

6:30 to 8 pm

Saint Anne Elementary School, 235 Beausoleil Drive

Ward 12 – Rideau-Vanier (Councillor Mathieu Fleury)

Tuesday, October 22

6 to 8 pm

Jim Durrell Recreation Centre – Ellwood Hall, 1265 Walkley Road

Ward 10 – Gloucester-Southgate Ward (Councillor Diane Deans)

Ward 16 – River (Councillor Riley Brockington)

Ward 17 – Capital (Councillor Shawn Menard)

Ward 18 – Alta Vista (Councillor Jean Cloutier)

Ward 22 – Gloucester-South Nepean (Councillor Carol Anne Meehan)

Tuesday, October 22 - Updated

7 to 8:30 pm

Kinburn Community Centre, 3045 Kinburn Side Road

Ward 5 – West Carleton-March (Councillor Eli El-Chantiry)

Wednesday, October 23

6:30 to 8 pm

Osgoode Community Centre, 5660 Osgoode Main Street

Ward 20 – Osgoode (Councillor George Darouze)

Ward 21 – Rideau-Goulbourn (Councillor Scott Moffatt)

Monday, October 28 - Updated

5:30 to 7 pm

Walter Baker Sports Centre – Food Court, 100 Malvern Drive

Ward 3 – Barrhaven (Councillor Jan Harder)

Ward 9 – Knoxdale-Merivale (Councillor Keith Egli)

Ward 22 – Gloucester-South Nepean (Councillor Carol Anne Meehan)

Wednesday, October 30 - New consultation

5:30 to 9 pm

Kanata Recreation Complex – Hall B, 100 Charlie Rogers Place