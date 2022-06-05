Power restored to all Ottawa Catholic School Board schools

The Ottawa Catholic School Board says everyone will be back in the classroom Monday, more than two weeks after the May 21 storm knocked out power to several schools across the city.

In an update Sunday afternoon, the board said Sacred Heart High School had power and would reopen to in-person learning on Monday.

It was the final school left to reconnect. Staff at St. Monica High School, which suffered damage from the storm, said last week the school would be ready to reopen Monday.

Students in the affected schools were asked to learn remotely while power was out.

“The School Board wants to thank OCSB students, staff and families for their continued patience and support,” a statement from the board said. “We would also like to thank Ottawa Hydro for their tremendous efforts to restore power to our communities. Your work is valued and appreciated.”

Hydro Ottawa told CTV News Ottawa by email Sunday that only 37 customers remained without power two weeks after the derecho storm, including some involved with planned outages to safely remove debris from power lines.