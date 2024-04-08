Power restored for most customers after power outage in Stittsville

Hydro Ottawa says power has been restored for most residents after an outage affected 6,000 customers on Monday.

The hydro company's outage map shows the power cut affected the southern part of Stittsville and part of south Kanata, west of Eagleson Road.

5,909 customers were without power. In an email, Hydro Ottawa says power had been restored for most customers shortly before 12:40 p.m.

The cause of the outage remains investigation.