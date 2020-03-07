UPDATE: All power has been restored after a fire at a Hydro Ottawa substation Saturday.

A fire at a Hydro Ottawa substation on Richmond Rd. has shut down power to over 11,000 customers.

Ottawa Fire says they are currently at the scene of the fire which they say is now under control. No injuries are being reported.

Firefighters says hazmat crews were required.

The power outage is affecting residents in the areas of Carling, Richmond, Pinecrest, Ahearn, and Oakley.

Hydro Ottawa says its performing emergency switching to restore as much service as possible.

There is a temporary closure at Richmond Rd. between Assaly Rd and Edgeworth Ave.

Reports of a power outage came in as early as 2:30am this morning.

Hydro Ottawa says there is a delay in restoration efforts due to safety reasons. The new estimated restoration time is 6:00pm.