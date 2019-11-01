Power outages due to strong winds have closed three Ottawa-area schools early Friday afternoon.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board says West Carleton Secondary School, Greely Elementary School and Stonecrest Elementary School are closed for the remainder of the day. All students and staff are safe.

Buses for West Carleton students will be arriving early for pickup, starting around 12:30 p.m.

Parents of students at Greely and Stonecrest have been notified and are asked to pick up their children as soon as possible. Staff will remain onsite at the schools until all students have been picked up.