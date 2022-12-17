Power outages affect thousands after winter storm

Thousands of people remained without power Saturday morning after a major winter storm passed through eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

Hydro Ottawa, Hydro One and Hydro Quebec have all reported outages across their respective networks.

By 12 p.m. Saturday, Hydro Ottawa was reporting only 61 customers still without power on its outage map. On Friday evening, reports from the utility identified 16 individual outages affecting more than 2,500 customers. The utility said heavy snow was putting pressure on wires. Some hydro poles were also snapped during the storm.

We continue to experience outages today as a result of the heavy snow that is putting pressure on the system and wires. Crews are on it! If you're power is out, and you don't see it on our map, call us 613-738-0188 or via MyAccount! #ottcity https://t.co/GezRevewBA pic.twitter.com/N0X2b3HCRr — Hydro Ottawa (@hydroottawa) December 17, 2022

Hydro One was reporting more than 14,000 customers without power across eastern Ontario on Saturday. Restoration times varied from Saturday afternoon to mid-day Sunday. Hydro One says the heavy snow created challenging road conditions for crews.

UPDATE: Ongoing snowfall has caused more outages as well as challenging road conditions. Our crews continue working to restore power across central and eastern Ontario. Visit our map for updates: https://t.co/iY0wSFCiG5 #ONstorm pic.twitter.com/4HJLjpMTdQ — Hydro One (@HydroOne) December 17, 2022

Hydro Quebec is reporting more than 10,000 customers without power in the Outaouais region. According to Environment Canada, the Gatineau Airport saw 30 cm of snow Friday.