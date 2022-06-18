Power out to thousands in Ottawa, eastern Ontario

Hydro Ottawa is reporting a major power outage in Nepean. Hydro One is also reporting significant outages to the west and south of Hydro Ottawa territory.

The utility company said just after 12:45 p.m. that 27,000 customers were without electricity in an area bordered by the 416 in the west, the Ottawa River in the north, West Hunt Club Road in the south and Merivale Road in the west.

Hydro Ottawa says a loss of supply from the provincial grid is to blame for the outage.

“We are working with Hydro One to ensure power is restored as quickly & safely as possible,” Hydro Ottawa said in a tweet.

The estimated time of restoration is 6:30 p.m. for most customers, but some estimates are as late as 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Hydro Ottawa said crews were performing emergency switching to get power back to as many people as possible while the utility waits for the provincial supply to return. By 2:45 p.m., about 4,600 customers remained without power.

OUTAGE: We are experiencing outages including Bay, Knoxdale-Merivale, College, Kitchissippi, wards. Cause: Loss of supply from the provincial grid. We are working with Hydro One to ensure power is restored as quickly & safely as possible. For updates: https://t.co/SxeO4Dn7VM — Hydro Ottawa (@hydroottawa) June 18, 2022

OUTAGE UPDATE: Crews will be performing emergency switching to restore power to Hydro Ottawa impacted customers while we wait for our supply to be back. For updates: https://t.co/IQ0q5LRNyx — Hydro Ottawa (@hydroottawa) June 18, 2022

THOUSANDS OUT IN EASTERN ONTARIO

Hydro One reported thousands of customers to the west and south of Hydro Ottawa territory without power. The cause of the outages is unknown.

More than 5,000 customers in rural west Ottawa had lost power, but most had it restored quickly. More than 6,600 in Arnprior lost power, but the outage was over by 1:45 p.m.

More than 2,300 customers in Greely are also without power. Their estimated time of restoration is 3 p.m.