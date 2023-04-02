Power out in Nepean after driver hits pole

Hydro Ottawa is reporting a power outage in the Centrepointe area Sunday following a collision.

"An aluminum streetlight pole was hit and made contact with the overhead primary," Hydro Ottawa said on Twitter.

According to Ottawa paramedics, a driver crashed their car into a pole in the area of Baseline Road and Centrepointe Drive around 10:50 a.m. Paramedics on scene are treating one patient, but details on injuries are not yet known.

According to Hydro Ottawa, 1,150 customers are affected in an area between Highway 417 in the north, Baseline Road in the south, Cobden Road in the west and Woodroffe Avenue in the east.

The estimated time of restoration is 2 p.m. Hydro Ottawa says restoration is delayed because crews are awaiting third-party clearance.