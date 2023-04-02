Power knocked out for several hours in Nepean after driver hits pole

More than 1,000 Hydro One customers in the Centrepointe area lost power for several hours Sunday following a collision.

"An aluminum streetlight pole was hit and made contact with the overhead primary," Hydro Ottawa said on Twitter.

According to Ottawa paramedics, a driver crashed their car into a pole in the area of Baseline Road and Centrepointe Drive around 10:50 a.m. A woman in her 30s was treated for injuries to her legs and was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Hydro Ottawa said 1,150 customers were affected in an area between Highway 417 in the north, Baseline Road in the south, Cobden Road in the west and Woodroffe Avenue in the east.

Hydro Ottawa says restoration was delayed because crews are awaiting third-party clearance. City crews had to remove the damaged pole before power could be reconnected.

Most residents had their power restored by 3:25 p.m.