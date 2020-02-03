OTTAWA -- If you drive on Ottawa roads you know—potholes are not hard to find.

“You try to swerve and miss it and you hit another pothole,” says Sue Stacey.

The city says crews filled 7,282 potholes in January 2020 compared to 9,058 in January 2019.

The deep craters, found right across the city, are caused by frequent freeze-thaw cycles.

In 2019, the city filled 288,899 potholes between January and the end of December.

To report a pothole, the city says to call 311 or put in a service request online.