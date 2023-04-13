Potential record-setting heat expected in Ottawa
It is shaping up to be a record-setting day in the capital, with temperatures expected to feel more like summer, than mid-April.
According to Environment Canada it will be sunny Thursday with a high of 28 C, but feel like 31 with humidex. The record high for April 13 is 26.7 C in 1945.
Overnight, it will be cloudy and a low of 9 C.
Friday will be a mix of sun and cloud becoming sunny late in the morning- a high of 20 C.
A great forecast also in store for the weekend, with highs of 22 C and 24 C for Saturday and Sunday.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's how a strike by public service workers could impact federal services
The federal government has released details on possible service disruptions in federal departments in the event of a strike by public service workers.
40 per cent of Canadians say federal budget will do 'poor,' 'very poor' job of addressing their issues: Nanos
As many as 40 per cent of Canadians believe the new federal budget will do a 'poor' or 'very poor' job of addressing their concerns, a new survey from Nanos Research has found.
First image of a black hole gets a makeover with AI
The first image of a black hole captured four years ago revealed a fuzzy, fiery doughnut-shaped object. Now, researchers have used artificial intelligence to give that cosmic beauty shot a touch-up.
Latest flu report: Influenza B on the rise in Canada
Influenza levels have increased slightly across Canada in recent weeks, which is notable less for the overall numbers and more for the fact that they’re driven entirely by a rise in influenza B cases, according to Canada’s FluWatch.
NHL-player-turned-Burnaby-firefighter and father of 2 two dies during rec hockey game
A former professional hockey player from B.C. who went on to become a firefighter died of a heart attack while playing rec hockey in Richmond Monday night.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer faces additional charge over TikTok video advising horn blowing
Crown prosecutors have laid an additional criminal charge against 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Chris Barber, alleging that he encouraged truckers to disobey a court order during the Ottawa protest in early 2022.
Chasing Horse's Nevada sex abuse trial on hold indefinitely
The sexual abuse trial of a 'Dances With Wolves' actor charged in Nevada with abusing Indigenous women and girls for more than a decade is on hold indefinitely, a state judge announced Wednesday.
Appeals court preserves access to abortion pill in U.S. but tightens rules
A federal appeals court preserved access to the abortion pill mifepristone for now but reduced the period of pregnancy when the drug can be used and said it could not be dispensed by mail.
North Korea fires missile that may have been new type of weapon
North Korea on Thursday conducted its first intercontinental ballistic missile launch in a month, possibly testing a new more mobile, harder-to-detect missile for the first time, its neighbors said, as it extends its provocative run of weapons tests.
Atlantic
-
Jackie Vautour's family home demolished inside Kouchibouguac National Park
The home of a man who laid claim to land in New Brunswick's Kouchibouguac National Park for decades has been torn down.
-
Union for RCMP 911 operators calls for recruitment plan to address staff shortages
The union representing RCMP 911 operators is raising concerns that staffing shortages across the country is creating an internal crisis.
-
Cape Breton non-profit challenges politicians to sleep in a tent for one night
In an attempt to convey the struggles of unhoused people, a non-profit in Cape Breton wants politicians and community leaders to spend a night in a tent.
Toronto
-
Controlled burn to be held Thursday at High Park
The City of Toronto will be holding a prescribed burn on Thursday at High Park.
-
Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being hit by driver in East York
A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after being struck by a driver in East York.
-
Toronto Raptors' season ends with loss to Chicago Bulls
The Toronto Raptors are out of the NBA's play-in tournament after dropping a 109-105 decision to the Chicago Bulls.
Montreal
-
Cyber attack at Hydro-Quebec: Pro-Russia hackers claim responsibility
A pro-Russia hacker group claims it was behind a cyber-attack on the Hydro-Quebec website. Parts of the Quebec power utility's site were still down as of around 7:00 a.m. Hydro-Quebec says no personal data was compromised.
-
Rise in 'illegal' taxis puts Montreal passengers at risk, airport authority warns
The Montreal airport has an illegal taxi problem, says its regulatory authority, which is calling for a crackdown. Since January, nearly 400 tickets for infractions related to vehicles operating without a proper permit have been issued, according to the Aéroports de Montréal (ADM).
-
Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue grocery store reopening with new owner
The only grocery store in a West Island community is set to reopen after a months-long closure. Marché Richelieu in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue suddenly shut its doors in January.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman 'shocked' at $4.6K charge for 19-minute taxi ride on Caribbean vacation
After returning from a vacation to the Dominican Republic, an Ontario couple said they were 'shocked' to see they'd been charged $4,623 for a 19-minute taxi ride.
-
NHL-player-turned-Burnaby-firefighter and father of 2 two dies during rec hockey game
A former professional hockey player from B.C. who went on to become a firefighter died of a heart attack while playing rec hockey in Richmond Monday night.
-
Three northern teens facing charges of child porn
Ontario Provincial Police in Elliot Lake have arrested and charged three teens, who are now facing several charges including child porn. It stems from a case of sharing intimate images over social media.
London
-
Could temperatures this week break records?
The heat and sunshine continues its push through the region this week. The normal high for this time of year is closer to 12 C with a possibly record-braking high of 28 C forecast for Thursday.
-
City may redesign intersection upgrade over pedestrian safety
A busy intersection next to the campus of Western University may get extra attention from city engineers after safety concerns were raised about the mix of pedestrians and vehicles that criss-cross it each day.
-
Helicopter crash in Middlesex County
OPP in Middlesex County are on scene of a helicopter crash.
Winnipeg
-
School bus returning from field trip involved in crash in southern Manitoba
One woman has been airlifted to hospital after school bus in southern Manitoba collided with a car while returning from a field trip.
-
Winnipeg woman says deductible won't be waived in hit and run that's not her fault
A Winnipeg woman says she has proof another driver is at fault for damaging her vehicle, yet her deductible isn't being waived.
-
40 per cent of Canadians say federal budget will do 'poor,' 'very poor' job of addressing their issues: Nanos
As many as 40 per cent of Canadians believe the new federal budget will do a 'poor' or 'very poor' job of addressing their concerns, a new survey from Nanos Research has found.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener woman fears for her safety after alleged hate-motivated incident
Members of Kitchener's Muslim community are raising concerns after someone allegedly pointed a gun at two women as they were heading home from the masjid Wednesday morning.
-
Save or start over? Debate continues over future of Stratford’s first hospital
Some community members aren’t ready to say goodbye to Stratford's first hospital. City council heard from supporters who want it to save it, but the HPHA says it's "not responsible to repurpose it."
-
Muslim students host community Iftar at Laurel Heights Secondary School
Muslim students at a Waterloo high school invited the community to come together for a meal and to enjoy each other's company Wednesday evening.
Calgary
-
1 dead, 1 injured in Wednesday night shooting in Kensington
The Calgary Police Service is investigating a double-shooting in northwest Calgary and confirm one of the victims was found dead downtown.
-
Body found in suitcase next to dumpster in southwest Calgary, homicide unit investigating
Calgary police are investigating a suspicious death in the Manchester Industrial area.
-
Zadorov hat trick lifts Flames to season-ending win over Sharks
Led by defenceman Nikita Zadorov's first career hat trick, Calgary won 3-1 over the San Jose Sharks.
Saskatoon
-
'If I could give everything back': Tearful regrets from Saskatoon woman formerly accused in nightclub death
Paige Theriault-Fisher offered tearful words on Wednesday after learning she will not be going to trial in the death of 23-year-old Hodan Hashi.
-
Saskatoon woman identified as victim in alleged homicide in Edmonton
Edmonton police have identified a 27-year-old Saskatoon woman as the victim in an alleged homicide in that city.
-
32-year-old man charged with murder in 14-year-old crimes: Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon police say they’ve solved two 14-year-old murders allegedly committed by the same man.
Edmonton
-
2 girls found dead in Sylvan Lake hotel room, deaths not considered criminal: police
Police have confirmed that two young girls died at a Sylvan Lake hotel over the weekend.
-
Police close area of Southgate mall after 'targeted' incident, 1 taken to hospital
Officers converged on a shopping mall in south Edmonton Wednesday afternoon where a teenager was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
-
Woman dies after she was hit by Hummer driver in south Edmonton
A woman died in a Mill Woods parking lot Wednesday afternoon after she tripped, fell and was hit by a driver in a Hummer.
Vancouver
-
'He doesn’t get to tell his story': B.C. mom opens up about losing son to toxic drugs
Jacob Wilson’s story is not easy for his mother to tell. But she is sharing the heart-wrenching details of her son’s life because he no longer can, hoping that by opening up she will help shed more light on the epidemic of toxic drug deaths in B.C.
-
-
NHL-player-turned-Burnaby-firefighter and father of 2 two dies during rec hockey game
A former professional hockey player from B.C. who went on to become a firefighter died of a heart attack while playing rec hockey in Richmond Monday night.
Regina
-
City of Regina plans to turn former CP rail yard from gritty to pretty
The City of Regina took a step towards a temporary long-term solution for the old CP rail yards along Dewdney Avenue.
-
'Never meant to happen': Saskatoon woman breaks silence after manslaughter charge stayed in deadly nightclub fight
A Saskatoon woman accused of manslaughter five months ago has broken her silence after her charge was stayed.
-
Sask. RCMP investigation sees almost $900K seized during commercial traffic stop
A simple commercial traffic stop led to an extended investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies after almost $1 million was found in a semi near Regina.