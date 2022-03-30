Post-secondary schools prepare to lift masking, proof of vaccination rules
Alvaro Jimenez was at the uOttawa cafeteria with friends when he learned the university will suspend masking and proof of vaccination requirement on campus, effective May 1.
“I just looked at my phone and I got a notification from the university that May 1, everything is off,” said the third-year mechanical engineer student. “I don’t really mind having a mask but it’s going to be nice not having a mask though.”
For Jimenez, who is triple-vaccinated, wearing a mask will depend on the surroundings.
“If there’s a lot of people maybe just keep it on, but if it’s just a bunch of friends probably keep it off,” he said.
Other post-secondary institutions like Queen’s University are following suit in line with the end of winter semester, which means fewer students on campus in the warmer months.
“That doesn’t mean there won’t be transmission. There will be transmission,” said Raywat Deonandan, epidemiologist and associate professor at uOttawa.
Just this month, Carleton University reported 221 positive COVID-19 test results, nearly 200 more than in February. There are other signs COVID numbers could get higher.
“Here in Ottawa we have wastewater signal approaching the height that it was at the peak of the omicron wave,” said Deonandan. “This does not strike me as a time to be relaxing the easiest measures that we have.”
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Gen. Jonathan Vance pleads guilty to obstruction of justice
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Messy mix of rain and freezing rain expected in the capital
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Gen. Jonathan Vance pleads guilty to obstruction of justice
Canada's former chief of defence staff, retired Gen. Jonathan Vance, has pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of justice, according to his lawyer. The plea was made this morning while appearing virtually before an Ottawa courtroom.
Ontario has entered the sixth COVID-19 wave, doctors say
After more than two years fighting COVID-19, some medical experts in Ontario say the province has entered a sixth wave.
Putin misled by his advisers on Ukraine, U.S. claims
U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by his advisers about Russian forces' performance in Ukraine, according to a U.S. official.
Russian oil tankers are vanishing off the map
As the war in Ukraine drags on, Russian tankers carrying crude oil and petroleum products are increasingly disappearing from tracking systems.
COVID-19 deaths jump by 40 per cent, but cases falling globally: WHO
The number of people killed by the coronavirus surged by more than 40 per cent last week, likely due to changes in how COVID-19 deaths were reported across the Americas and by newly adjusted figures from India, according to a World Health Organization report released Wednesday.
Academy 'outraged' by Will Smith's behaviour, says decision could take weeks
The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences told members its leaders are 'upset and outraged' by Will Smith's behaviour during the Oscars, in a letter obtained by CNN hours before a key meeting on Smith's future.
Gas prices expected to dip in parts of Ontario, Quebec and B.C.
Gas prices are expected to dip this week in some parts of the country, according to a Canadian gas price tracker.
How women led a prehistoric Scottish settlement to a period of prosperity
New research has shed new light on the impact that female-dominated migration had on a Scottish village thousands of years ago.
CTV News in Rome | Indigenous leader Phil Fontaine expects Pope to apologize 'on First Nations land'
Phil Fontaine, former national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, says he believes Pope Francis will apologize for the Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s residential school system.
Atlantic
-
Mass shooting inquiry: New details about second day of killing rampage revealed
The inquiry investigating the mass shooting two years ago in Nova Scotia released a document today that provides chilling details about the mayhem that ensued when the killer continued his rampage the morning after he killed 13 people in Portapique, N.S.
-
Indigenous, religious leaders in the Maritimes call on the Vatican to return artifacts
Indigenous leaders were given access to see artifacts held in the Vatican Tuesday, but want to see the cultural items returned home.
-
N.B. health minister warns of sixth wave; province reports 13 more COVID-19-related deaths
Health officials in New Brunswick reported 13 more deaths related to COVID-19, including a person in their 50s, in the province’s weekly update on Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports 778 patients in hospital with COVID-19 as positivity rate rises
Ontario health officials are reporting 778 people in hospital with COVID-19 Wednesday, including 165 patients in intensive care, as the provincial positivity rate rises.
-
Police record checks will soon be free for volunteers in Ontario
Ontario is eliminating the cost of police record checks for volunteers beginning on April 1.
-
Ontario has entered the sixth COVID-19 wave, doctors say
After more than two years fighting COVID-19, some medical experts in Ontario say the province has entered a sixth wave.
Montreal
-
Alleged 'beef cartel' faces class action lawsuit in Quebec
Quebec law firm Belleau Lapointe is leading a class action lawsuit against several meat processing companies, accused of conspiring to restrict competition when it comes to the production, supply and sale of beef in the province.
-
Quebec adds 3,067 COVID-19 infections despite reduced testing, hospitalizations up 47
Despite testing being reserved to certain at-risk populations, Quebec logged 3,067 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday as hospitalizations saw a bump. There are now 1,200 people in hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 47 from the day before.
-
Witnesses to Metropolis shooting accuse police of misjudging security needs during Pauline Marois' election-night party
Four stage technicians who witnessed the deadly shooting at the Metropolis 10 years ago during then-Parti Quebecois leader Pauline Marois' victory speech testified at the beginning of a civil trial against police.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario braces for another messy storm, buses cancelled
The threat of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain have prompted school bus cancellations Wednesday across much of the northeast.
-
Via Rail silent on full return of Sudbury - White River train line
Northern Ontario tourism operators say Via Rail is reneging on its promise to return a passenger line between Sudbury and White River back to its full schedule.
-
Gas prices expected to dip in parts of Ontario, Quebec and B.C.
Gas prices are expected to dip this week in some parts of the country, according to a Canadian gas price tracker.
London
-
Ontario reports 778 patients in hospital with COVID-19 as positivity rate rises
Ontario health officials are reporting 778 people in hospital with COVID-19 Wednesday, including 165 patients in intensive care, as the provincial positivity rate rises.
-
St. Thomas police charge Sparta man with failing to stop for a school bus
St. Thomas, Ont. police have charged a 54-year-old Sparta man for failing to stop for a school bus.
-
London, Ont. man charged after alleged stabbing incident
A London man has been charged following an alleged stabbing incident in south London Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba announces new steps to address surgical backlog numbers
The Manitoba government is taking steps to improve access to health-care in the province, including increasing orthopedic surgeries at Concordia Hospital to help those who need hip and knee surgeries.
-
'A lot of history': Winnipeg woman finds time capsule behind fireplace in her home
A Winnipeg woman doing maintenance work in her West End home discovered a treasure trove of artifacts from the previous owner of the home.
-
Manitoba Liberals want the government to bring back some COVID-19 precautions
The Manitoba Liberals are urging the provincial government to bring back some COVID-19 health precautions in order to keep people safe.
Kitchener
-
Threat of freezing rain for Waterloo Region and Wellington County
Residents of Waterloo Region and Wellington County should be on the lookout for freezing rain Wednesday.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Storm Watch: Today's closures and cancellations
Severe weather has prompted a number of cancellations and delays in our coverage area.
-
One dead after workplace accident in Brantford
One person is dead and another has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a reported workplace accident in Brantford.
Calgary
-
Driver in critical condition after southwest crash, section of Sarcee Trail closed
One person was taken by ambulance to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition following a morning crash along Sarcee Trail.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Gen. Jonathan Vance pleads guilty to obstruction of justice
Canada's former chief of defence staff, retired Gen. Jonathan Vance, has pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of justice, according to his lawyer. The plea was made this morning while appearing virtually before an Ottawa courtroom.
-
Albertan energy watchers respond to aggressive federal climate plan
As oil prices climb and numerous markets boycott Russian oil, the Canadian government wants Canada's resource sector to slash emissions, while some energy analysts say serious action is already underway for an energy transition and this new plan moves too fast.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police seek man who allegedly pointed gun at officers before fleeing into mall
Saskatoon police are searching for a man who allegedly pointed a gun at officers before fleeing into Confederation Mall.
-
What Canada's average home price can buy in Saskatoon
Here are five examples of what a buyer can pick up for the average cost of a Canadian home.
-
Sask. Ukrainian dance group goes ahead with performance to show 'strength' of culture
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, the Pavlychenko Folklorique Ensemble has faced questions about hosting its annual amateur dance showcase at the end of April amidst all the death and heartache in their homeland.
Edmonton
-
'It's incredible': Paralyzed Broncos hockey player getting upgrade on spinal device
A former junior hockey player with life-altering injuries from a bus crash four years ago is getting a boost he's been anticipating for two years.
-
Bear spray deployed at teens' party in Parkland County: RCMP
Police are looking for a teen they believe deployed bear spray at a party with dozens of others in Parkland County.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warm day, wet and windy night
We're in for another big snow melt today.
Vancouver
-
Plan for proposed SkyTrain extension to UBC with stop at Jericho Lands approved by Vancouver council
A new plan for the proposed SkyTrain extension to the University of British Columbia was approved by Vancouver city council Tuesday.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to meet with Williams Lake First Nation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit a B.C. First Nation Wednesday that's conducting an investigation into dozens of potential burial sites at a former residential school.
-
'Their stories are bogus': Mounties make arrests in suspected gold fraud operation
Two people were arrested and a stash of fake gold was seized following an investigation into a fraud operation, Richmond Mounties say.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Gen. Jonathan Vance pleads guilty to obstruction of justice
Canada's former chief of defence staff, retired Gen. Jonathan Vance, has pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of justice, according to his lawyer. The plea was made this morning while appearing virtually before an Ottawa courtroom.
-
Vandalism strikes Regina business once again
For the second time in a matter of months and fifth time in just under a year, Country Corner Donuts was on the receiving end of vandalism.
-
Indigenous artifacts in Vatican collection 'need to come home,' advocates say
As Indigenous representatives hold scheduled meetings in Rome with Pope Francis, part of a series of discussions with the Catholic Church on reconciliation, many hope efforts will be made to finally bring artifacts held at the Vatican back to Canada.