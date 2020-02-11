OTTAWA -- There’s a risk of freezing drizzle in the capital Tuesday morning ahead of a mild few days, Environment Canada says.

The weather agency is calling for a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning, along with the freezing drizzle risk. Temperatures are expected to be mild; the expected high is 2 C.

The warmer-than-usual weather is expected to continue for most of the week.

The low Tuesday night will drop to -7 C, but the forecasted highs on Wednesday (0 C) and Thursday (-4 C) are above seasonal norms.

But the temperature is expected to drop just in time for the final weekend of Winterlude. Thursday’s overnight low is expected to be -20 C, and Friday’s high will be a chilly -15 C.

That chill is expected to last until Sunday.