Porter Airlines launches new Ottawa-Vancouver service

Travellers can now fly west from Ottawa on Porter Airlines.

Porter Airlines inaugurated service between the Ottawa International Airport and Vancouver International Airport on Wednesday.

The new route begins with one daily round-trip flight on Porter's 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. The daily flight will depart Ottawa at 6 p.m., and land at Vancouver International Airport at 7:37 PST. The Vancouver-Ottawa flight will depart Vancouver at 7:45 a.m. and land in Ottawa at 4:03 p.m. EST.

"We are thrilled that non-stop service to Vancouver is now a reality and know that Ottawa-Gatineau travellers are too," Mark Laroche, Ottawa International Airport president and CEO, said in a statement.

"Porter's growth at YOW is exceptional; by the end of this summer, they will be offering non-stop flights to 11 destinations, spanning western Canada, the U.S. and the Atlantic."

On Tuesday, Porter announced it will launch Ottawa-Edmonton service in September.

Porter will operate 11-non-stop routes out of Ottawa, including to Toronto, Charlottetown, Boston, Newark and Thunder Bay.