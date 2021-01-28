OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police are hunting for a porch pirate after a parcel was stolen off the front porch of a home in Casselman.

In a message on Twitter, the OPP says a suspect stole a parcel from the front porch of a home on Des Pommiers Street in Casselman on Jan. 25.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Casselman is about 50 kilometres southeast of downtown Ottawa.

In early December, several homeowners in Ottawa's west-end reported being the victim of porch pirates.

According to the Kanata Lakes Community Association, thieves stole packages from several homes, including while people were at home.

Tips to protect your packages include timing the exact delivery, requiring a signature and using a safe package drop box on your porch.