CTV News has learned the Christmas Cheer breakfast has been saved and will take place on Friday, December 6th at the provincially-owned Shaw Convention Centre.

The popular breakfast was abruptly cancelled late last week for the first time in 68 years after organizers announced they couldn’t secure a venue.

Nepean MPP and Tourism Minister Lisa Macleod worked all weekend on the issue, securing the venue and rallying charities and other stakeholders to keep the breakfast going.

“This will be the best Christmas Cheer in Ottawa’s history because the community came together to save it” said MacLeod. “Many hands make light work and in less than 48 hours community leaders, media and institutions rallied together to support Christmas Cheer! I couldn’t be more proud and grateful to be part of this rebirth of an iconic Ottawa tradition” she said.

For years the breakfast was held at the Westin before switching to Lansdowne Park in 2018.

The Christmas Cheer breakfast has been running in the city in various forms since 1951. For several decades it has also run in conjunction with a live fundraising broadcast on 580 CFRA.

In the coming days Christmas Cheer will have their website back up and running with information on ticket sales.

Over nearly 70 years the Christmas Cheer Breakfast has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for various local charities like the Ottawa Food Bank and Youth Services Bureau.