OTTAWA -- A popular coffeehouse and neighbourhood music venue in Centretown West is closing its doors for good on Friday.

One month after announcing Pressed on Gladstone is for sale, owner Karie Ford tells CTV News Ottawa she is permanently closing the venue.

Ford says no buyer has been found for Pressed.

On Sept. 28, Ford announced on Facebook that "Pressed is for sale."

"I have made the hard decision to sell because I would like to explore other opportunities that life has to offer. While COVID may have cinched the decision – COVID is not the defining reason," said Ford in the Facebook post.

In April, Pressed transitioned to "Goods in the Hood", offering no-touch grocery store service for pick-ups. The takeout and patio menu returned in June as Ontario relaxed the COVID-19 restrictions.

Several Ottawa restaurants, bars and cafes have closed this year during the COVID-19 pandemic. Other venues that have closed include Allegro Ristorante, the Fish Market restaurant, Tuckers Marketplace, the Highlander, StoneFace Dolly's, Don Cherry's Kanata, DiVino, and the Wellington Eatery.