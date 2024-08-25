Popular Brockville, Ont. food truck broken into for third time in 3 years
A popular food truck along Highway 2 in the east end of Brockville, Ont. was broken into for the third time in three years on Saturday morning.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
"Everything that was valuable was inside the room and the majority of that is gone," said Raju Arenja, the owner and operator of Sam and Harry's Chipwagon.
The truck is known for its fries, poutine, burgers and many other comfort foods popular with road trippers.
Arenja says the most recent break-in will set him back about $4,000 worth of valuable product.
The food truck has two sheds which are padlocked overnight, but they were broken open just after 4 a.m.
The food truck has two sheds which are padlocked overnight, but they were broken open just after 4 a.m. Saturday. (Jack Richardson/CTV News Ottawa)
CCTV footage shared with CTV News shows a person carrying cases of soda out of the shed.
Arenja, who operates the truck by himself, says he's facing the challenge of regrouping after the loss.
"It's going to take a while to recover because the food truck does not make thousands of dollars every day," he said.
Arenja runs the truck from April to November and has owned and operated it for four seasons. It’s open seven days a week.
Despite the losses, the truck was open for business on Sunday.
A theft suspect in the lower right side of the photo seen carrying cases of pop out of the shed on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. (CCTV)
Ron Excell and his wife were visiting from Barrie, Ont. after reading strong reviews about Sam and Harry’s Chipwagon online.
"It's tough enough for a small business operator like this without somebody breaking into their property and stealing their stock," he said.
Brockville Police were on the scene investigating the break-in on Saturday, but no arrests or charges have been announced.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Downpour in Jasper National Park slows fires, but comes with warning
Parks Canada says a weekend drenching of rain on parts of Jasper National Park is doing a lot to quell fire activity, but the wet weather also comes with a warning.
Toronto police release new photo of man wanted for murder in deaths of two relatives
Toronto police have released a new photo of a 33-year-old man they are seeking in connection with the deaths of his two female relatives.
Arrests made after Mexican immigrants discovered working for company in Moose Jaw
A joint investigation between the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) and Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) led to the arrest of four immigrants from Mexico who were working in Saskatchewan illegally.
Gun seized from man at festival in Hamilton, preventing 'tragedy': police
Hamilton police say officers arrested a 23-year-old man who allegedly brought a handgun at a festival in Hamilton where many gathered, including children, Saturday night, preventing a 'tragedy.'
OPINION The dark side of frugality: When saving becomes an obsession
Is being frugal pushing you over the edge? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains some of the downsides of obsessive frugality and offers some tips on how to balance frugal living with living your daily life.
North Korean leader supervises test of 'suicide drones,' calls them crucial for war readiness
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a demonstration of new “suicide drones” and pledged to spur the development of such weapons to boost his military’s war readiness, state media said Monday.
'This is our livelihood': Commercial dog walkers banned from Toronto park
A group of commercial dog walkers are voicing their frustration with a new policy that bans them from operating at a downtown Toronto dog park, saying their livelihoods are at stake.
Drone attack kills at least 21 civilians in northern Mali, Tuareg-led group says
Airstrikes on a village in northern Mali near the Algerian border Sunday killed 21 civilians, including 11 children, a spokesman for a coalition of Tuareg-majority pro-independence groups said.
Walz's exit from Minnesota National Guard left openings for critics to pounce on his military record
John Kolb, a retired Minnesota National Guard colonel, knew Tim Walz by reputation as an 'excellent leader' who adroitly guided the enlisted troops in his field artillery battalion. But Kolb was stunned by what he saw when Walz left the military and entered politics.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
N.S. RCMP investigating human remains found in LaHave River
Lunenburg District RCMP is investigating after human remains were discovered in the LaHave River, Thursday according to a news release.
-
N.B. teen killed in two-vehicle crash
A 19-year-old New Brunswick man was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Pont-Lafrance, N.B., on Friday night.
-
40 restaurants in 60 days: One man’s epic quest to find the best lobster roll in N.B.
Forty restaurants in 60 days seems like a tall task, but it was a challenge Moncton foodie Jason Gallant took head on to find the best lobster rolls and fried clams in southern New Brunswick.
Toronto
-
Toronto police release new photo of man wanted for murder in deaths of two relatives
Toronto police have released a new photo of a 33-year-old man they are seeking in connection with the deaths of his two female relatives.
-
'This is our livelihood': Commercial dog walkers banned from Toronto park
A group of commercial dog walkers are voicing their frustration with a new policy that bans them from operating at a downtown Toronto dog park, saying their livelihoods are at stake.
-
GO train service on Milton line and at Hamilton GO station resuming Monday
GO trains will be running on the Milton line and at Hamilton GOTrains will run again on the Milton GO line and at Hamilton GO station on Monday after service was suspended last week due to the railway labour dispute. station on Monday, Metrolinx has confirmed.
Montreal
-
Provincial police arrest trucker for assaulting woman in apparent road rage incident on Ils-aux-Tourtes
Provincial police have arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of assaulting a woman during heavy traffic on the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge this week.
-
Rail shutdown impacting Quebec food producers
Quebec food producers are facing a new challenge due to the ongoing rail stoppage, which is preventing them from getting their products in and out of the country.
-
Exo train lines to return to regular service on Monday after disruption
After last week's disruptions, Exo announces that regular service will resume on Monday for train lines running on Canadian Pacific Kansas City tracks, including lines 11 – Vaudreuil/Hudson, 12 – Saint-Jérôme, and 14 – Candiac.
Northern Ontario
-
Feds seek to convert dozens of government properties for affordable housing
The federal government has added 56 properties to a new public lands bank of locations that are suitable for long-term leases so developers can build housing, a move the Housing Minister says will help boost the supply of homes Canadians can afford.
-
Traffic violation leads to additional charges: OPP
A driver and passenger stopped in North Bay, Ont., last week are facing several alcohol and cannabis-related charges.
-
Watch for kids, buses and don't 'overshare': OPP
It is that time of year once again when children are heading back to school and numerous big yellow vehicles will return to the road. To that end, police in northeastern Ontario are reminding both parents and drivers to be safe.
Windsor
-
Heat warning in effect for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
A heat warning is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Driver charged following serious multi-vehicle collision
A 27-year-old driver is facing charges following a multi-vehicle collision that left one person seriously injured.
-
Exhibit showcasing art by people with lived experience of homelessness triples in size for second year
"heArt From The Streets" debuted last year at ArtSpeak Gallery on Wyandotte Street East, showcasing around 80 pieces. According to exhibit curator Batoolio, this year’s exhibit has expanded to approximately 250 pieces.
London
-
Heat warning, special air quality statement in effect for Lambton County
A heat warning and special weather statement are in effect for Lambton County.
-
CAMI Ingersoll workers vote 97 per cent in favour of strike if executive and GM cannot come to a deal
It is contract time for CAMI Ingersoll employees and members have overwhelmingly voted to strike if General Motors doesn’t meet their demands.
-
Western Mustangs open OUA football season with dominant victory
The Mustangs two-headed monster in the backfield showed their capabilities Sunday as Western went to Ottawa and beat the Gee Gees 38-11.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating sexual assault and attempted abduction in Waterloo
Police said at around 2 a.m. Sunday, a woman was walking in the area of King Street South and Union Street East when she was approached by an unknown man.
-
Regional police investigating attempted abduction in Ayr
According to police, a woman was jogging in the area of Brant Waterloo Road and Ayr Road North around 10:30 p.m. Saturday when an unknown vehicle approached her.
-
3 children, 1 woman suffer injuries following collision in Kitchener
At around 6 p.m. Saturday, emergency services responded to multiple reports of a KIA SUV colliding with a hydro pole near Ottawa Street South and Homer Watson Boulevard.
Barrie
-
Clothes dryer malfunction causes house fire
A clothing dryer malfunction was deemed the cause of a fire in Owen Sound on Sunday afternoon.
-
Busby Centre thanks community for support after 31 years of operation
The Busby Centre held a community barbecue to thank the community for its continued support.
-
First 'All Your Friends' draws over 10,000 to Burl's Creek this weekend
The first-ever 'All Your Friends' festival ended Saturday night, drawing more than 10,000 fans at Burl's Creek Event Grounds over two days.
Winnipeg
-
Canadian band Arkells asks for illegal drone footage captured at Winnipeg concert
The Arkells are knocking at the door of the Winnipeg Police Service, asking for drone footage captured during a performance Friday night.
-
Parts of southwestern Manitoba ravaged by severe thunderstorm
People living in southwestern parts of the province are assessing damage this morning after an intense storm system passed through overnight.
-
Manitoba staples marking milestone anniversaries
Two Manitoban snacking staples – Old Dutch Ltd. and Mordens’ are celebrating a combined 135 years in business in Winnipeg.
Calgary
-
First-year University of Calgary students feel the squeeze of student housing shortage
Sunday was a move-in day with a twist for some University of Calgary students, namely that there wasn’t anywhere for them to move in to.
-
Alberta premier, cabinet ministers issue joint statement supporting binding arbitration in rail worker strike
Alberta’s premier and several cabinet ministers issued a statement Sunday morning in support of a move to implement binding arbitration to help resolve the rail workers’ strike, while the Teamsters union said on social media that they would comply with the order.
-
1 dead in motorcycle collision on Macleod Trail
One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday night, police confirmed Sunday.
Edmonton
-
Downpour in Jasper National Park slows fires, but comes with warning
Parks Canada says a weekend drenching of rain on parts of Jasper National Park is doing a lot to quell fire activity, but the wet weather also comes with a warning.
-
Woman killed while crossing Ellerslie Rd. in southeast Edmonton
A woman is dead after being hit by a car on Ellerslie Road in southeast Edmonton on Saturday night.
-
Rising workplace stress levels make way for new job description: the 'burnout coach'
'Burnout coaches' and 'burnout recovery specialists' are increasingly popping up across Canada, the U.S., the U.K., Australia and Europe.
Regina
-
Murder charge laid in Regina's 4th homicide of 2024
A Regina man is facing a second degree murder charge after a woman was found dead Friday night.
-
First 'End of Summer' fundraiser held in support of Carmichael Outreach
Carmichael Outreach and the District Brewing Company came together to host an end of summer party and fundraiser.
-
Wascana Cultural Trailway spotlights park landmarks
Historical and culturally significant landmarks throughout Wascana Park are being highlighted in a new guided trail tour.
Saskatoon
-
'It's always a risk': Saskatoon RC planes take to the skies
The Hub City Radio Control Club invited the general public out to watch their RC plane demonstrations, Dozens of pilots and onlookers gathered on the tarmac to watch the planes in action.
-
Sask. woman faces murder charge after man dies
A 35-year-old woman from the RM of Corman Park has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a man.
-
'Definitely dissuasive': Skyrocketing farmland prices a struggle for young farmers
Will Robbins has been in the process of taking over his family farm southwest of Saskatoon. The 43-year-old grows organic wheat, oats, lentils, peas and occasionally flax and mustard on 445 hectares of land near Laura, Sask.
Vancouver
-
U.S., Canadian activists meet up to protest Trans Mountain pipeline expansion
A group of Americans known for their opposition to nuclear weapons, and military spending in general, brought a sailboat into Burrard Inlet where they met up with local paddlers for a protest on the water in front of the Trans Mountain Pipeline at its terminus in Burnaby on Sunday morning.
-
West Coast Express will run Monday after rail employees ordered back to work
In what will come as a relief for many commuters in the Lower Mainland, the West Coast Express will be back up and running Monday after rail workers were ordered back to work following a country-wide shutdown.
-
Rainfall records broken in 17 B.C. communities Saturday
Much of southern B.C. got soaked with heavy rain and thunderstorms late Friday to early Saturday, and in more than a dozen communities, record-breakingly so, according to data from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Hydro begins filling reservoir as Site C dam megaproject nears completion
BC Hydro says it has begun filling the reservoir created by the massive Site C dam project in northeastern British Columbia.
-
U.S., Canadian activists meet up to protest Trans Mountain pipeline expansion
A group of Americans known for their opposition to nuclear weapons, and military spending in general, brought a sailboat into Burrard Inlet where they met up with local paddlers for a protest on the water in front of the Trans Mountain Pipeline at its terminus in Burnaby on Sunday morning.
-
Video shows man riding e-scooter on Highway 1 in B.C.
A man was caught on camera riding an e-scooter in the fast lane of the Trans-Canada Highway in Burnaby, B.C. recently.
Kelowna
-
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
-
Merritt, B.C., emergency room closing for 25 hours this weekend
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
-
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.