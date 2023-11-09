Poppy box stolen from Hintonburg bakery

A popular bakery in Hintonburg says a Poppy Campaign donation box was stolen from their store.

An Instagram post by Les Moulins La Fayette on Wellington Street West says a person came into the store on the morning of Nov. 4 at around 8:10 a.m. and stole the collection box full of change on the front counter.

The funds collected by the Poppy Campaign provide assistance to Canadian Forces veterans facing financial hardships.

The store provided a security camera image of the suspect.

Police confirmed they received a call for service on the poppy theft. No other details were provided.

"The actions of the suspect responsible for this theft are deeply disappointing and unacceptable," the bakery said on Instagram.

"In response to this unfortunate incident, we have decided to contribute 30 per cent of drip coffee sales made in November to the Royal Canadian Legion, in an effort to mitigate the impact of this loss and continue supporting our veterans."