OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Hospital says its drive-thru COVID-19 assessment centre at the Coventry Road stadium is closed for the day because of poor weather.

In a tweet, the hospital said anyone who had an appointment for a test at the assessment centre at 300 Coventry Rd. can go to the Brewer Arena COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 151 Brewer Way for their test.

Due to poor weather conditions, the Drive-thru Assessment Centre at Coventry Rd is closed for the day.



Anyone who had an appointment booked can head to the Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena for a test today.



Thank you for your patience and understanding! pic.twitter.com/7elSAQLwrY — The Ottawa Hospital (@OttawaHospital) November 2, 2020

Strong winds blew across Ottawa Monday morning. There were several power outages reported affecting thousands of customers.