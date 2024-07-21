Poor water quality closes Phillippe Lake beaches

Some Gatineau Park beaches at Phillippe Lake were closed due to poor water quality making it unsuitable for swimming.

An NCC spokesperson told CTV News on Sunday the closure was due to blue-green algae in the water, but later said no algae was detected.

Drivers in the area are able to access the site, but swimming is not allowed.

Breton beach was closed on Sunday but is expected to open on Monday. Parent beach will remain closed until water quality tests return.

There is no impact to other NCC-run beaches, including Meech Lake, Leamy Lake and La Pêche Lake.

Blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, is potentially toxic to humans and animals in large quantities. It thrives in slow moving or still waters with high nutrient concentrations, particularly when temperatures are high.

Direct contact can cause skin irritation and ingestion of infected water can cause vomiting, nausea, diarrhea and abdominal pain, according to the Ontario Ministry of Health.