Ottawa's interim police chief says officers will work "day and night" to remove protesters and vehicles from downtown streets and end the "Freedom Convoy' occupation.

And protesters planning to come to Ottawa this weekend to join the demonstration are being warned that they will not be able to enter the "secured area" set up in a three-kilometre radius in the core area.

As of 7 p.m. Friday, more than 100 people had been arrested and 21 vehicles towed as police began the operation to clear demonstrators that have been blocking city streets.

Tensions began to rise Friday evening as officers began moving west on Wellington Street past the Chateau Laurier to clear demonstrators from the area. Police said protesters were assaulting officers and attempted to remove officer's weapons.

"All means of de-escalation have been used to move forward in our goal of returning Ottawa to it’s normalcy," police said on Twitter.

Interim chief Steve Bell says police have a "methodical and well-resourced plan" to end the demonstration now in its 23rd day.

"We're focused on returning our city to the place we all know and love," Bell said Friday afternoon. "We will run this operation 24 hours a day until the residents and the community have their entire city back."

On Friday, police said protesters had been cleared from Nicholas Street and the intersection of Rideau Street and Sussex Drive, while people had been moved past the intersection of Mackenzie Avenue and Rideau Street.

"We articulated from the very beginning we have a very deliberate and methodical plan that's been extremely well resourced," Bell.

"We, from the beginning, have indicated we would need to move slowly, safely, respecting Charter rights as we look to demobilize this demonstration. We will continue to do that and we will work day and night until this is completed."

Police checkpoints are set up at nearly 100 locations in an area between Highway 417 and Wellington Street and Bronson Avenue and the Rideau Canal. Several highway off-ramps off the Queensway into the core area are also closed.

"Be advised there is a Secured Area in place with police checkpoints. Only those with an exemption or who live/work there are allowed into the Secured Area," police said on Twitter.

"If you attempt to enter the Secured Area when you have been refused access, you will be subject to arrest."

Mayor Jim Watson told CTV News Ottawa the police action has created a collective sense of relief throughout the city, but cautions the operation is far from over.

"I think the most difficult challenge is going to be tonight and tomorrow as they head towards Wellington," Watson said Friday evening. "But they’ve done a lot of really good work to get a lot of the trucks out of Wellington, Nicholas, Rideau and Sussex - some of them going voluntarily, and some of them being towed away.”

Ottawa police announced Friday high-profile organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber were facing charges. Barber was released on a $100,000 bond Friday evening and ordered to leave Ontario by Feb. 23.

Organizer Pat King said on Facebook he was arrested.

HOUSE OF COMMONS

The House of Commons will resume debate Saturday on the use of the Emergencies Act to respond to the illegal blockades.

"The Speaker and all parties followed advice of security officials to cancel (Friday's) sitting. The safety of MPs and all employees on the Hill is paramount," Mark Holland, Government House Leader, said on Twitter.

"I am looking forward to the historic and fulsome debate that lies ahead. MPs will debate this matter both days on the weekend, and on Monday. The final vote on the motion will be held Monday evening at 8 p.m."

The House of Commons was scheduled to debate the emergency measures the government brought in to tackle the protest on Friday, but that sitting was cancelled due to the police operation.

SECURED AREA

Approximately 100 checkpoints remain up around downtown Ottawa today as police limit traffic flow into the downtown core.

A 'secured area' has been set up from the Queensway to Wellington Street and Bronson Avenue to the Rideau Canal area.

Police say anyone who lives, works or are moving through the area for reasons other than to participate in the protest will be allowed to enter.

"You will be required to show proof of exemption for your travel to the Secured Area," police said.

ROAD CLOSURES

Multiple exits are closed along Hwy. 417 through the centre of Ottawa until further notice.

The eastbound exits on the Queensway are closed at Rochester, Kent, Metcalfe and Nicholas.

The westbound exits on Hwy. 417 are closed at Bronson, Metcalfe, Nicholas and Vanier Parkway.

O-TRAIN

The O-Train will not be running downtown until further notice due to the police operations.

OC Transpo says the O-Train will not serve the following stations: Lees, uOttawa, Rideau, Parliament and Lyon.

The O-Train will operate from Tunney's Pasture Station to Pimisi Station in the west end, and from Blair Station to Hurdman Station in the east end.

CLOSURES

Here is a look at what's closed in the Ottawa area today due to the demonstration:

Ottawa City Hall and the underground parking garage

Rink of Dreams

Ottawa Public Library Main and Rideau branches

The Ottawa Public Health COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the uOttawa Minto Sports Complex

Canadian Museum of Nature, Canadian War Museum and the National Gallery of Canada

The Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau is also closed.