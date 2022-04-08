Police watchdog probing South Frontenac arrest

An SIU vehicle is seen in this undated file photo. An SIU vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Missile kills at least 50 at crowded Ukrainian train station

A missile hit a train station where thousands of people had gathered to flee in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 50 on Friday, Ukrainian authorities said, as workers unearthed bodies from a mass grave in a town that has become the center of war crimes allegations against Russian troops.

Ukrainian servicemen stand next to a fragment of a Tochka-U missile with a writing in Russian 'For children,' on a grass after Russian shelling at the railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

Russia's ruble rebound not quite what it seems

Six weeks after Russia sent troops into Ukraine, the ruble has staged an apparently extraordinary recovery, but all is not what it seems and the exchange rate used in everyday transactions is sometimes very different to the official one.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina