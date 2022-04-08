Police watchdog probing South Frontenac arrest

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after an OPP officer discharged a "less lethal firearm" at a man while responding to a distress call in South Frontenac.

The Special Investigations Unit says officers were dispatched to a home on Thursday after receiving a 911 call regarding a man in distress in the municipality near Kingston.

The Ontario Provincial Police Tactical Response Unit contained the area.

The SIU says there was an interaction between officers and a 35-year-old man.

"The man was struck by a projectile from a less lethal firearm that was discharged by one of the officers," the SIU said in a statement.

The man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act. He was transported to hospital.

"The SIU’s mandate was invoked because a police officer discharged a less-lethal firearm, which is classified as a firearm," the SIU said.

"Under the Special Investigations Unit Act, a firearm is defined as a barreled weapon from which any shot, bullet or other projectile can be discharged and that is capable of causing serious bodily injury or death to a person."

Anyone who may have information, including video or photos, can contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529 or visit siu.on.ca.