Police watchdog investigating overnight incident on Highway 417
Ontario Provincial Police say the province’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate following an incident on Highway 417 overnight.
Ottawa OPP officers were called to a stretch of the highway near Woodroffe Avenue just after midnight Thursday after someone fell from the overpass and was hurt.
Westbound lanes were closed overnight in the area but have since reopened.
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is now involved, though the SIU has yet to provide any additional information at this time.
The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.
More details to come…
