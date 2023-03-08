Police watchdog investigating Ottawa police interaction on Walkley Road in Ottawa

The Special Investigations Unit is investigating a police interaction during an operation at a home in Ottawa's south end.

Ottawa police say the SIU has invoked its mandate after officers responded to a call in the 1800 block of Walkley Road, near Heron Road, just after 2 p.m.

Police say following the police interaction, the SIU invoked its mandate.

CTV's Jeremie Charron reported 12 police cruisers were parked outside a home on Walkley Road, and officers were placing evidence markets at the scene.

No other information about investigation is underway. Ottawa Paramedics directed all inquiries to police.

The westbound lanes of Walkley Road are closed at Heron Road, and St. Laurent Boulevard is closed westbound between Conroy Road and Don Reid Drive.

This is the second time in five days the Special Investigations Unit is investigating the actions of Ottawa police.

On Sunday, the SIU announced it was investigating after Ottawa police officers shot a man during an "exchange of gunfire" at a home on Garden Glen Private in Nepean.

The SIU investigates the conduct of officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have more information as it becomes available.