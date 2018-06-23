

Sara Cimetta, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the death of a 32-year-old man in Barrie on Friday.

The Special Investigations Unit says, the man was arrested by Barrie Police around 2:30 p.m. Friday and taken to the police station.

According to the SIU, while the man was being booked, he allegedly went into medical distress.

Paramedics arrived and he was rushed to hospital, but a short time later, the man was pronounced dead.

At this time, the SIU has three investigators and two forensic investigators assigned to the case, along with four other officers.

They're urging anyone with information about this investigation to contact them, and also asking anyone with video evidence to upload it to their website.

The SIU is an arm's-length agency that investigates reports involving Ontario police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.