Police watchdog clears Vancouver officers who fired non-lethal rounds at 'Freedom Convoy' protesters

Police watchdog clears Vancouver officers who fired non-lethal rounds at 'Freedom Convoy' protesters

Police man a barricade in front of vehicles parked as part of the trucker protest, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 in Ottawa’s downtown core. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS) Police man a barricade in front of vehicles parked as part of the trucker protest, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 in Ottawa’s downtown core. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina