    • Police watchdog clears Ottawa police who pursued driver that struck and killed pedestrian in Westboro in 2023

    Ottawa police at the scene of a collision at the intersection of Richmond Road and Kirkwood Avenue, April 16, 2023. The Ontario Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate because an earlier interaction with the driver involved. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa) Ottawa police at the scene of a collision at the intersection of Richmond Road and Kirkwood Avenue, April 16, 2023. The Ontario Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate because an earlier interaction with the driver involved. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa)
    Ontario's police watchdog had cleared Ottawa police after a driver fleeing officers last spring killed a pedestrian in Westboro.

    The incident happened April 15, 2023. The driver of a Honda Civic struck a pedestrian at the intersection of Richmond Road and Kirkwood Avenue. The 46-year-old victim died in hospital six days later.

    The Special Investigations Unit's mandate was invoked because officers had tried to chase the suspect vehicle a short time earlier. According to the SIU, police were attempting to arrest the driver of the vehicle following a reported drug deal.

    "The pursuit was terminated by police when it was apparent the driver was not going to stop. The driver continued at speed, ran a red light, travelled on the wrong side of the road, and veered on to a crosswalk, striking the man," the SIU said in a news release Monday.

    The driver was later arrested and charged with dangerous driving, fleeing police, and failing to remain at the scene of a collision causing death.

    The SIU found that none of the officers involved transgressed the limits of care in the course of a brief pursuit that was discontinued prior to the fatal collision.

    The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of law enforcement officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

