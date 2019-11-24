

Dylan Dyson, NewsTalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police are warning the public to be on the lookout for 26-year-old Hachem Mahdi.

Mahdi is wanted by police after reportedly pulling a knife on officers just before 1 a.m. Sunday in the area of Riverside Drive and Heron Road. Police say Mahdi then fled the scene in a stolen 2007 Chevrolet Silverado. The truck is brown with a cab cover and Ontario licence plate number AZ38543.

Police say Mahdi is to be considered armed and dangerous. They warn the public not to approach him.

If seen, you are asked to call 9-1-1.