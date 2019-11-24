Police warn public of armed and dangerous man
Wanted 26-year-old Hachem Mahdi
Dylan Dyson, NewsTalk 580 CFRA
Published Sunday, November 24, 2019 9:40AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 24, 2019 11:46AM EST
Ottawa Police are warning the public to be on the lookout for 26-year-old Hachem Mahdi.
Mahdi is wanted by police after reportedly pulling a knife on officers just before 1 a.m. Sunday in the area of Riverside Drive and Heron Road. Police say Mahdi then fled the scene in a stolen 2007 Chevrolet Silverado. The truck is brown with a cab cover and Ontario licence plate number AZ38543.
Police say Mahdi is to be considered armed and dangerous. They warn the public not to approach him.
If seen, you are asked to call 9-1-1.