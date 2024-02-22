Police warn of fraudulent calls in Ottawa offering to inspect HVAC to save you money

OTTAWA
Ottawa

    The Ottawa Police Service Fraud Unit and the Ontario Provincial Police are warning residents in the Ottawa region about fraudulent calls offering to inspect their Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) equipment to save them money.

    Police say the scammer would pose as an inspector from Consumer Protection Ontario or something similar, claiming that "they can assist you in removing Notice of Security Interests (NOSIs), more commonly known as liens, to lower your monthly payments."

    The scammer may also request to enter the victim’s home and take photos of their HVAC to determine if they qualify, police warn.

    "The suspects use the opportunity to canvass your home and indicate they can help you get out of payments or consolidate your debt through a short-term high-interest loan or mortgage against your home," police said in a news release on Thursday.

    Police are asking residents to do their due diligence before letting anyone in their home. They can do so by checking directly with the service provider that is supposedly contacting them.

    If you have received such a phone call, call Consumer Protection Ontario at 1-800-889-9768, or contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.

     

     

      

