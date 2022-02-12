A protest at the Canada-U.S. border crossing in Cornwall, Ont. has local police warning of the potential for delays but, so far, traffic across the border has not been blocked.

The Cornwall Police Service warned drivers to be aware of "potential traffic delays at the Canadian Port of Entry at Brookdale Avenue and Water Street" in social media messages Saturday morning.

The CPS is advising motorists to please be aware of potential traffic delays at the Canadian Port of Entry at Brookdale Avenue and Water Street. If possible, please plan to use alternative travel routes. pic.twitter.com/pALrhfhvPw — Cornwall Police Service (@cwlpolice) February 12, 2022

In a Facebook post, the St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police in Akwesasne, N.Y. said traffic is not blocked, but cautioned drivers to expect delays. An image shows a line of tractors near the crossing.

According to the Canadian government, there were no delays at the Cornwall border crossing as of 9:14 a.m. Bridge cameras from the Seaway International Bridge Corporation show none of the vehicles are on the bridge.

This comes as police in Windsor, Ont. clear out a multi-day blockade of the Ambassador Bridge to the United States. An injunction was granted Friday to remove protesters blocking the busy border crossing in opposition to COVID-19 public health measures.

Police could be seen moving in Saturday morning, with videos from the scene showing drivers leaving of their own accord.

Meanwhile, a 16-day occupation of downtown Ottawa continues unabated. While police insist they are "better equipped and better resourced" to deal with an expected influx of partiers on the third weekend of the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration against COVID-19 mandates and the federal government in general, at least one local councillor is not convinced.

Catherine McKenney, whose Somerset ward is one of the area most affected by the occupation, called on the prime minister and the mayor to act, saying Ottawa needs new leadership to end the seemingly intractable demonstration.

"Mayor Watson: the City of Ottawa is paralyzed and unable to contain and end the occupation. Put in place a leader who will apply all necessary measures to end this. Take control of your city," they wrote.