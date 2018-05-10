

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police are warning the public about a purple putty-like substance that may contain fentanyl. The substance was found in Ottawa on Wednesday during the execution of a warrant at an apartment in the 100 block of Carillon Street.

Police have submitted samples of the substance to Health Canada for analysis. They are still waiting for confirming that it contains fentanyl.

Police are warning the public to take extra caution.

"This is reminder that there is no reliable way for the user or a peer to confirm what drug is actually being ingested," said Staff Sergeant Rick Carey. "Nothing can ensure a person's safety when they use illegal drugs."

There is more information on fentanyl at http://www.StopOverdoseOttawa.ca.