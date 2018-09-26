

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa Police want to speak to three men in connection to a murder at Walkley Road hotel.

Major Crime Investigators released surveillance pictures and video of three men they want to identify.

Mohamad Mana was found dead in a hotel room on Walkley Road on September 15.

The first man is described as a white or middle eastern man, athletic build, with facial hear. He was wearing a light grey hoodie, dark pants and dark shoes.

The second man is described as a black man, average build, and wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants and a two tone baseball camp.

Police say the third man is white or middle eastern, average to heavy build, and wearing dark Crooks and Castles hoodie, light coloured capri pants and tone tone high top running shoes.

Tamara Bahlawan and Crystal Bastien have been charged with First Degree Murder in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police.