Police using electronic billboards to search for St. Albert, Ont. man wanted in 2015 homicide

The Ontario Provincial Police issued an arrest warrant for Danick Miguel Bourgeois, 28, of St.Albert, for second-degree murder. (Supplied) The Ontario Provincial Police issued an arrest warrant for Danick Miguel Bourgeois, 28, of St.Albert, for second-degree murder. (Supplied)

